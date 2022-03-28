Resident Evil Village is coming to Xbox Game Pass, according to a leak from the Store – Nerd4.life

Resident Evil Village Could be landing soon Xbox Game Passor at least that’s what a Leaking featured onXbox Store Polish, where the game was part of the subscription service catalog.

We wrote “result” because the reference was It was removed immediately By Microsoft platform administrators, but not before some users took a screenshot of the screen as evidence of what happened.

Was it a simple mistake or a prediction of what would happen in the next few days?



Resident Evil Village recently won Game of the Year at the Steam Awards, and it’s without a doubt One of the best episodes ever For Capcom’s survival horror series, as well as the first chapter that ditches traditional zombies in favor of European-style gothic horror.

After the Resident Evil 7 biohazard (review), Ethan Winters also returns to the Village as the protagonist, always in the context of a first-person experience that gives way to more obvious actual distortions.

