PS Plus, PS4 and PS5 games announced in April 2022, that’s when – Nerd4.life

We are now in the last days of March, so it is time to answer the classic question: When will it be Free games for PS5 and PS4 in April 2022 For subscribers a PlayStation Plus? There’s no official date for this, but Sony usually announces the new batch of free titles on the last Wednesday of the month. So the announcement, except for surprises (see below), will be Wednesday, March 30 at 5:30 pm (Italian time).

As mentioned earlier, Sony has had a fairly well-established pattern of advertising PlayStation Plus games for years, but there are always exceptions. In particular, for free games from PS Plus in April 2022, the reveal can be advanced or delayed by a few days to suit Possible offer for Playstation SpartacusThere has been much talk about a subscription service that will integrate PlayStation Now and Plus, which according to Bloomberg will take place this week.

In any case, next month’s PS5 and PS4 games should be available to subscribers of the service starting on the first Tuesday, and thus early this afternoon. April 5 2022.



playstation plus logo

At the moment, it’s hard to guess what PlayStation Plus free games will be in April 2022, considering the massive catalog of PS5 and PS4. However, in recent months, the lineup has been revealed a few hours or days ago, so we won’t fail to tell you in case there is news about it.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t already, you still have time to redeem free PS5 and PS4 games from March 2022 PS Plus, including Ark Survival Evolved and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.