Remake of “Meteo Space”

“Meteo Space,” the first TV show explaining to young people and all families interested in the weather in the solar system, begins again on Tuesday, October 25, on Rai Gulp. The programme, which was born out of a collaboration between Rai Kids and Rai Pubblica Utilità, will be broadcast every Tuesday at 4.40pm (repeated Saturday at 4.40pm) on Rai Gulp and will also be available on RaiPlay. In this new edition, Riccardo Crisci will walk around in a renewed virtual studio and tell us what is happening on the sun and all the planets of the solar system, addressing in simple language topics related to astronomy, planet Earth, the solar system and all the various modern scientific discoveries. A mixture of space science and technology intended to spark the curiosity of children and others, through suggestive images and relationships with young scientists, space physicists and aspiring future astronauts. This year we’ll also be talking about solar flares, magnetic storms, sunspots, and the cool northern lights. Linda Raimundo, a physics student and aspiring astronaut, will also return to explore some of the episode topics and present current news related to the world of space. In the second edition of “Meteo Space”, Rai Pubblica Utilità and Rai Kids will also benefit from the scientific skills of the Space Physics and Space Weather Group of the Department of Physical and Chemical Sciences of the University of L’Aquila. In fact, young researchers will step in to explain the scientific aspects of space meteorology in detail. “Meteo Space” is a program designed and written by Claudia Adamo (Rai Pubblica Utilità), managed by Riccardo Crisci and directed by Massimiliano Spara.