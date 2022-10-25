Galaxy IC 1623 image is the latest addition to the James Webb Space Telescope

In the latest analytics James Webb Space TelescopeOf which We wrote A few days ago, the NIRSpec instrument was used to observe a quasar that will have at least five galaxies (11.5 billion light-years from Earth) around it. But the new scientific tool “Don’t take breaks” Scientists continue to use it to take new pictures of the universe. The latest news is about things called IC 1623 It’s me two galaxies It is located 270 million light-years from our planet in the constellation Pisces.

It is located around galaxies Details as they are at stage merger between them to create a new one. It is not a rare event in itself as phenomena of this kind are known in other parts of the sky. However, these are very exciting events that allow us to understand the interaction between such large groups of matter and how they can model each other. A similar fate will befall the Milky Way when it merges with the Andromeda Galaxy in at least four billion years.

James Webb Space Telescope and new image of IC 1623 galaxies

As stated in Official description from a picture IC 1623 captured from JWSTThe merging process between the two galaxies triggered an effect known as . starburst Which leads to a strong acceleration in the formation of stars within it. From the calculations, it appears that stars are forming at a speed that is twenty times faster than the speed of our Milky Way.

JWST image, click on the image to enlarge

Thanks to the phenomenon of galactic fusion, IC 1623 Especially emitted in infrared rays “target” perfect for James Webb Space Telescope. To be able to capture every aspect of the event, different instruments such as a telescope have been used NircamAnd the Mary And the NIR In order to collect as much data as possible. In particular, wavelengths at 1.5 μm, 2 μm, 3.56 μm and 4.44 μm for NIRCam were captured by mapping the blue, purple, green and red colors. For MIRI, on the other hand, the wavelengths were 5.6 μm, 15 μm and 7.7 μm, with the colors assigned to yellow, orange and red.

This image was taken by Hubble earlier

As already happened in the past, the data collected by JWST It can be combined with other telescopes and observing systems, such as the Hubble Space Telescope with its WFC3 camera (which “Signal” partially hidden by dust). Scientists noticed that IC 1623 It can also in the future lead to the formation of Giant black hole When the process is complete.

In the central region, it is also possible to observe the typical diffraction-induced structure represented by a hexagon. Motivation associated with the data of the hexagons that form the main mirror of James Webb Space Telescope While other, less visible structures are associated with secondary mirror supports.





