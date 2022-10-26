Be careful if you exercise, there is a risk that should not be underestimated

If you enjoy running and your body needs vitamin D the most, know that there is a risk. here because of

We often talk about how important it is for proper and constant exposure to the sun to get the right amount of vitamin Dr... However, if you enjoy running and your body needs vitamin D the most, know that there is a risk that must be carefully considered.

According to research, in fact, many athletes have incredibly high rates of deficiency of this important vitamin, which can lead to important consequences, such as bone fractures. Here is an explanation of the reason for this phenomenon.

If you love to run, watch out for Vitamin D

Running is one of the most popular sports in our country, not only at a competitive level. In fact, let’s reorganize the controversy surrounding the famous characters in “runner“During the first intense shutdown. Therefore, in order to best develop this passion, it is important to have the right information regarding health.

If you love to run, in fact, you may have problems with your vitamin D intake. Many people know this phenomenon stress fracturea condition caused most of the time by Vitamin D deficiency. These nutrients are, in fact, able to absorb calcium and phosphorous, which are very important for proper bone maintenance.

According to some recent studies, there is a particularly pronounced deficiency in the lower levels of vitamin D among athletes. So this is considered a real risk factor for a stress fracture, which can also be caused by Untreated stress reaction.

It is already possible to make one classification of stress injuries, based on their diagnosis. of between it:

late (it is a stress fracture);

(it is a stress fracture); early (stress reaction).

According to the research that has been done, stress fractures will have a critical impact on 20% off athletesAmateurs and professionals. In fact, the importance of proper vitamin D intake in athlete nutrition has been highlighted.

According to the information collected, in fact, only 1% of Population He suffers from stress fractures, which is an impressive number if you consider about 20% of athletes suffering from them.