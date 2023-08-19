Reggio Emilia educator arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Reggio Emilia, 19 August 2023 – A kind of “relationship”, apparently sick and deviant, which It had been going on for months: Accused 52-year-old academic from Reggio was arrested today A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted. He is a Student Youth EducatorThe Catholic movement was inspired by the educational work of Don Luigi Giusani, from which Communion and Liberation was born, a woman from the province of Reggio Emilia. Handed over by parents.

Spiritual retreat in Rimini

command of Detained in jail It came after a long-running investigation: investigators contested the sexual assault that took place during the trial. Spiritual retreat in RiminiIn preparation for Easter.

The arrest warrant was signed by Rimini’s trial judge Vinicio Contarini, who made the decision. Investigations by the Carabinieri of RiminiCoordinated by Deputy Attorney General David Ergolani.

Who is the arrested academician?

The arrested man is 52 years old and was arrested in Caorle in the province VeniceWhere did he go to see his parents? He is also a member Memories DominiA Catholic lay association whose members live the precepts of poverty, Chastity and obedience under motion.

It is protectedLawyer Liborio Catagliotti. “A few weeks ago, on behalf of my client, I submitted a request to know to the Rimini and Reggio Emilia public prosecutor’s offices, in accordance with the provisions of the law. If there are any investigations against him This hypothesis is pending. Then the arrest warrant came,” he said.

“No other minors were involved.”

According to evidence gathered by investigators, there will be no other incidents involving youths who attended prayer meetings and spiritual retreats with the arrested academic.

News updates