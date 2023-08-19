“New Chapter in Relations with Tokyo and Seoul”

It opens today with the Camp David summit between the US, South Korea and Japan A new chapter in the relations between the two countries. US President Joe Biden said this at the opening of the summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. “Our countries will be stronger – he underlined – e The world will be safer if we are together“.

President Yoon spoke of a “new chapter.” Today will be remembered as a “historic day”.. “Strengthening integration” between the three countries, he said, “requires more solid institutional foundations” and “challenges that threaten regional security must be addressed by strengthening the commitment to work together.” “The international community – at a turning point in history,” said the Japanese prime minister. Kishida says he wants to take defense coordination between Japan, South Korea and the United States to “new levels” while “strengthening coordination between the Japan-US and US-South Korea alliances”. “By intensifying our cooperation and response with North Korea – he concludes – I want to expand and deepen our cooperation in many fields, including economic security”.

Yoon Suk Yeol

“Our three countries must unite firmly so that our individual freedoms are not threatened or compromised,” South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in opening statements at the Camp David summit with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. According to a Yonhap agency report, Yoon stressed the need for a solid institutional basis to strengthen trilateral cooperation. He said this is a promise and duty for our future generations.