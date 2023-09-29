Reevaluating the premium, let’s know what could happen in 2024 according to experts » ILMETEO.it

Pensions: Re-evaluating the bonus, let’s find out what could happen in 2024, according to experts

Important news appears on the topic of pensions

Again an issue

We are working hard on Re-evaluation of pensions Above all, a structural review of pension policies. These topics, as stated Newspaperlinked to financial resources, i.e. billions of euros that must be found to be made available to pensioners.

What it shows is that starting in 2024, pension checks will be larger. To revalue pensions, the change in prices recorded beforeIstat Inflation analysis. currently Inflation rate It is acquired for 2023 at 5.7% and over the next few months and by 2024, a revaluation of between 5.5% and 6% is expected. Another rather sensitive topic concerns amendment. The latter in 2023 had a gap of 0.8% (from 8.1% to 7.3%), and we are talking about 80 cents per 100 euros, but it is added to the revaluation percentage.

Some were present Examples to Retirement in 2024 To better explain the situation. Inspired by the 0.8% adjustment associated with the 7.3% revaluation, a €1,000 pension indexed through 2023 at 7.3% resulted in a check equal to €1,073. In 2024, by adding an additional 0.8%, 1,081 euros will be obtained, i.e. 1,081 euros. 8 euros more. A pension of €1,500 indexed at 7.3% returns a total of €1,609.50, which with adjustment increases to €1,621.50, i.e. 12 euros per month more. However, taking into account that for 2024, indexation of 6% of checks, and a pension of 1,081 euros with a revaluation of 6%, in 2024 it will increase to 1,145.86 euros and a pension of 1,621.50 euros, with the same revaluation of 6%. . , it would increase more 97.29 euros In 2024, or €1,718.79.

Overall, this is excellent news. It is clear that the desire of the executive branch to increase the minimum pension must also be taken into account, but this topic will certainly be discussed in the future.