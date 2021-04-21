Two saving tricks not everyone knows are good for your wallet

It is always now More important to be able to memorize When we are shopping. In fact, we are always looking for new ways to lower the cost of what we buy each week. If someone has now become the champion of savings, some of us have not yet found the right methods. Fortunately, there are two tools that can help us. Here are two spending savings tricks that not everyone knows are good for your wallet.

Let’s rely on the apps

If we want to save on shopping, even supermarkets and store owners do not want to waste money and resources. For this reason, some applications have been created that cater to the needs of customers and vendors alike. These apps, which can be downloaded on all smartphones, allow you to shop at extremely discounted rates. This is possible because purchases can only be made at the end of the day.

The merchandise offered for sale is actually what the shopkeepers couldn’t sell during the day. Instead of throwing away products, supermarkets and stores prefer to sell them at discounted prices. Often customers cannot choose the type of food on offer, but they can purchase grocery packages at very low prices. By downloading such applications, it is possible to find out which stores are nearby that use this system and book a group.

Loyalty rewards

Of the two must-have spend tricks that not everyone knows are good for a wallet, this is perhaps the most well-known. However, many customers, despite their knowledge, are often suspicious and do not implement it. In fact, we are talking about loyalty cards for supermarkets. In fact, many fear that the cards cost money and make us dependent on supermarkets. In fact we can decide not to use it to collect points, but only to save spending.

Major supermarketsIn fact, they often offer affordable products to those with loyalty cards. This way we can purchase our favorite products at discounted prices. So the advice is to plan in advance for shopping. But not only that, if there is a product we love on offer, we can purchase different packaging to store it thus saving tens of euros!