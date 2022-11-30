November 30, 2022

Qatar 2022 - Wales - England 0-3

Mirabelle Hunt November 30, 2022


The United Kingdom national team defeated Wales 3-0, to qualify for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup at the head of Group B, and will now face Senegal on Sunday evening..

Absolute control of coach Southgate’s team. The challenge is settled in the fiftieth minute: first free kick before Rashford Then click on Foden With help from Ken. In the 68th minute, the Manchester United striker made the third match of its kind with his left foot under the feet of the goalkeeper. The Welsh, who finished last in the group, got up late on and had a double chance with James (right-footed shot wide) and Moore, whose shot was deflected by Maguire and Pickford denied.

Table
Wales – England 0-3
Wales (4-2-3-1): take. Williams (36° Roberts), Mepham, Rodon, P Davies (14° Morrill); Ambado, Allen (36° St. Colwell); Bell (1′ Johnson St.), Ramsey, James (32′ Wilson St.); Moore. Available: A. Davies, Gunter, Lockyer, J. Williams, Harris, Thomas, Levitt, Cabango, Smith. All.: page
England (4-3-3): Pickford. Walker (12 Alexander Arnold Street), Stones, Maguire, Shaw 6 (20° Trippier); cedar (13° St. Phillips); Henderson, Bellingham; Foden, Kane (13 Wilson Street), Rashford (30° Grealish). AvailablePope, Ramsdale, Sterling, Dyer, Cody, Saka, Mount, Madison, Gallagher. All.: Southgate
Rule: Vincic (Slovenia)
Signs: 5 st and 23 st Rashford (I), 6 st Foden (I)
Ammonite yourself: James (G), Ramsay (G)
NB: retrieve 5′ + 4′

