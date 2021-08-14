Golf, Molinary out of the ordinary – sports – other sports

Francesco Molinari has yet to get past the reduction for the sixth time in twelve races held in the year of the PGA Tour 2020-2021 which is nearing completion with the next three PlayOffs races where the FedEx Cup prize will be awarded ($15 million to the winner and $60 million in total prize money), From which the blue color has been excluded.

At the Sedgefield Country Club Course (Level 70), in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Windham Championship, the second round in 73 strokes (+3, two birds, five bogeys), after the first was quite comfortable (67, -3), the player placed Torino is 108th on a tie-breaker 140 and has made it to finish the season earlier than what initially seemed promising (three of the top ten between January and February in four races) which, also thanks to a back injury, if it can’t be defined at the moment as bankruptcy, we certainly are. close to him. Fortunately for him, there are still four months and good commitments between the start of the new PGA Tour and the final part of the European Tour (including the Italian Open, if he participates) to get back in line, hoping he hasn’t gone into a career dip. Molinari’s exit was also combined with the exit of almost all the Italian athletes participating in the week (except for Lorenzo Gagli and Lorenzo Scales, while Roberta Leite was on the second lap) for an overall unpleasant result.

On the other hand, an excellent balance of 32-year-old Russell Henley from Macon (Georgia) in a starting 222 and three successes on the track, who has 64 (-6, seven birds and lone ghost on 36 holes) and a score of 126 (62 64, -14), led To four shots over the top contenders, Webb Simpson, Scott Percy and Slovenian Rory Sabatini (130, -10), unexpected silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Fifth place with 131 (-9) Brian Steward, Tyler Duncan and England’s Justin Rose.

Things are not going well for South African Eric van Royen, winner of last week’s Barracuda Championship. His first success is in the USA, 23 with 134 (-6), and Australian Adam Scott, 41 with 136 (-4). I totally crashed, because Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, 75th with 138 (-2) is out for one hit too many, for Jim Hermann, the reigning champ, the same score as Molinari, and Ricky Fowler, 137 with 143 (+3), who couldn’t of accessing PlayOffs for the first time in twelve years. The prize pool is $6,400,000.

