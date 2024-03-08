Putin's nightmare has come true

the Sweden it is in NATO: It became a Scandinavian country Member 32 DaleNATO Nearly 2 years after requesting entry. there Formal ceremony to'March 11 At NATO headquarters in Brussels. Thus takes shape Vladimir Putin's nightmare: the Baltic Sea under the influence of the Western military alliance.





Sweden in NATO, Secretary General Stoltenberg's declaration

It's official: Sweden is now the 32nd member of NATO and takes its rightful place at our table. Sweden's membership makes NATO stronger, Sweden safer, and the entire alliance safer.

So he wrote on X il Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg. I Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson He spoke of a “historic day.” “I look forward to raising their flag at their headquarters in Brussels next Monday,” Christerson added.





Swedish Minister of State Ulf Kristersson.

What does it mean for Sweden to join NATO?

As of today, the most populous country on the Scandinavian Peninsula is protected byArticle 5 of the Atlantic Treaty: I know Sweden Come attachedAll other countries in the coalition must do everything in their power to do so Defend heruntil going down to the field arms In bongo.

The Scandinavian Peninsula in NATO

the Norway It was the first country on the Scandinavian Peninsula to join NATO 1949. the Finland Joined NATO in April 4 2023Among Putin's threats.





Threats were also made against Sweden, which completed its membership on March 7, 2024, shortly after Hungary got the green light on February 26. Under Orban, Hungary was the last country that did not ratify Sweden's accession to NATO.

Vladimir Putin's position

Putin believes that Sweden's membership in NATO represents another insult, after Finland's membership. For the Kremlin president, one of the reasons behind this “special operation” against Ukraine is the need to establish a regional buffer zone between Russia and the NATO region, to contain the Western military alliance’s advance eastward.

Since today, the pressure exerted by the countries of the Atlantic bloc towards the east has increased. In recent weeks, Russia has repeatedly made its protest voice heard. His first Embassy Declared undefined “Countermeasures”.





then Spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria ZakharovaHe declared that “Sweden’s membership in NATO will inevitably transform this part of Europe from an area of ​​stability and cooperation into one of Possible comparison“.



