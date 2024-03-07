“We are safer” – El Tiempo

“It's official: Sweden is now the 32nd member of NATO and takes its rightful place at our table. Sweden's membership makes NATO stronger, Sweden safer, and the entire alliance safer. I look forward to raising their flag at NATO Headquarters on Monday.” This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the 10th of this month. Membership became official after the ratification protocol was submitted by Hungary, the last country among the 31 members of the alliance to give Its approval in Stockholm.Sweden is therefore subject to Article V of the Atlantic Treaty, which obliges all other members to defend each other in the event of an attack.

Swedish government leaders expressed their great satisfaction. “NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has just informed me that all NATO member states have accepted our accession protocol and have invited Sweden to join NATO. Sweden will soon become the thirty-second member of NATO. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote this in a tweet.