Some might call it revenge, but what happened at a university CambridgeIn England, everyone tastes defeat. Seeing a pro-Palestine activist first deface a photo Arthur Balfour And then cutting and destroying it with a box cutter represents the negative culmination of the level to which cancel culture and anti-Zionism prevail in certain settings, including the most prestigious university in the United Kingdom.

It all happened this afternoon, when a group of activists stormed the place Trinity CollegeIt is one of the historical institutions that make up the English university, founded in the sixteenth century. A valuable painting was lost forever due to an act of vandalism disguised as activity, specifically at one of the universities where it was located Anti-Zionist movement The supporters of Palestine are more energetic and encouraging. The violent act was carried out by a group calling itself “Palestine work“In less than two hours, the video reached approximately 250,000 likes.” The Balfour Declaration, issued in 1917, began Ethnic cleansing Palestine vows to give up the land “, write activists in social demand.” The British were the forerunners of the Nakba and trained Zionist militias to ethnically cleanse more than 750,000 Palestinians, destroy more than 500 villages, and slaughter many families. The Nakba never stopped, and today's genocide is rooted in and supported by British complicity “, they continue in their statement.