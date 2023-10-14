Pulisic: There are no hands in Genoa, I’ll tell you how it went. Happy in Milan, Pioli and his teammates…

From the US withdrawal, Christian Pulisic speaks about the alleged hands of Genoa and beyond. Here are the Milan winger’s statements to Gazzetta dello Sport: “Genoa? A really crazy match. I have never seen…

Since the US withdrawal, Christianity Pulisic He talks about the alleged Mane for Genoa and beyond. Here are the statements in La Gazzetta dello Sport From the Milan winger: “Genoa? A really crazy match. I’ve never seen a teammate come in to replace a sent-off goalkeeper. Everything happened in those last minutes, but it seemed like the game was never over.”

I’m in goal – “Yes, I prepared, and told my teammates that I could move between the posts. Then Giroud also asked to go in and the goalkeeping coach, given his height, thought that was the best option. I think I would have gotten away with it if it had been up to me.” “But it was better this way, and in the end Oliver was exceptional.”

Goal – “Those situations are always nerve-wracking, and then after a while you start to get pessimistic and think that a negative ending will come. This time things went well. But in my opinion it was the right decision. I controlled the ball with my chest and it slid to my armpit, but I did not hit it with my arm. According to the rules “It’s not a mistake. When I scored I didn’t think there might be any problems, and in the end it was right to validate the goal.”

Milan – “Really great, I’m really happy. I’m starting to get to know the Italian culture and everything is so beautiful, and the fans are exceptional. They immediately made me feel at home, their support is essential and gives me a lot.” See also Rangers and Copenhagen advance to the group stage

“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”