PS5: Seven best-selling Xbox Game Studios games

Some have already been on console for years Sony So the recent opening of Redmond House is irrelevant. Let's talk, for example, about Call of Duty and Minecraft. However, other projects have been announced in recent weeks. We're specifically talking about Grounded and Sea of ​​Thieves.

It's clearly Xbox's strategy to launch some of its exclusives PS5 It works, as it currently holds seven of the top twenty-five positions on the US charts Best selling games Occupy it Xbox game studios .

PlayStation gamers discover Xbox games

Grounded has also been a success on PS5

Grounded was released earlier this week, while Sea of ​​Thieves is still available for pre-order and will arrive on April 30.

In addition to the titles previously mentioned as well Monitoring 2 It is in the global rankings, thanks to the launch of the tenth season that gave it back some oxygen, and they have found a lot of support. The two missing games are Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, which are obviously driven by the Prime Video TV series. It's fair to point out that both were released when Bethesda wasn't a Microsoft company.

In short, these games for the most part have already been in the PlayStation catalog for years. However, seeing them all together has a certain impact and also makes you understand how important Xbox is currently for PlayStation players. For comparison's sake, there are currently only five PlayStation exclusive titles in the top 25, three of which were not developed by PlayStation Studios: Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, and Helldivers 2. The other two are MLB The Show 24 and Destiny. 2, both are cross-platform.