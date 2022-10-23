Genshin Impact will be in Italian with update 3.3, it’s official – Nerd4.life

After a very long wait for our local players, Hoyoverse announced that Jinshin effect finally Translation in Italianwhich will be presented withUpdate 3.3 It is scheduled to take place in December for all platforms, namely PS5, PS4, PC, iOS and Android.

The announcement came during a live stream on Twitch, where the Chinese software house provided abundant news for Genshin Impact version 3.2, which includes the introduction of Nahda and Layla as two playable characters, events, a new world boss, as well as three promotional codes. Get Primogem for free and more.



Genshin Impact, official artwork

Genshin Impact is full of dialogues, scholarly texts and descriptions of skills that are often rather complex, so the arrival of an Italian translation will surely delight all Bel Paese players and especially those who have not yet ventured into Teyvat and were just waiting for the localization to arrive in our country, which we remember will be available in Dec.

What do you think, will you give the Hoyoverse title a chance as Italian subtitles arrive? Let us know in the comments.