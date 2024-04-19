Dragon's Dogma 2: A big update is coming, but not for performance

Improvement and development work is ongoing Dragon's Doctrine 2Capcom recently posted a message on X to inform about the various items that will be included in the Big update coming soon In the coming period, even if it does not seem that there will be any specific maneuvers regarding this performance.

The correction in question is expected by End of April It will bring with it several game-specific fixes, but it seems that no improvements are expected on the performance issue, which instead seems to remain a priority for players.

That is, unless the notes posted by Capcom so far have only been partial, of course, but given how much they've gone into detail and the amount of tweaks the update should entail, it seems like the developers have been focused on other features for the time being.