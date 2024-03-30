March 30, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

PS5 Pro, certified games should run at 4K resolution and 60fps due to rumors

PS5 Pro, certified games should run at 4K resolution and 60fps due to rumors

Gerald Bax March 30, 2024 2 min read

I Supported games for every PS5 Pro They would have to at least convert to 4K upscaling at 60 fpsIn addition to providing or improving ray tracing support, according to well-known leaker Tom Henderson.

This data contradicts Digital Foundry's considerations regarding GTA 6, which according to the newspaper is unlikely to run on PS5 Pro at 60 fps. Of course, unless sixty frames of the current model are also planned PlayStation 5.

However, it is clear that Sony will try to clarify which titles will be optimized for the new console and the poster. The PS5 Pro is optimized It will serve precisely this purpose, indicating to users that they can expect certain characteristics:

  • The resolution has been upgraded to 4K using PlayStation Spectral Supersolution technology.
  • Stable frame rate of 60 fps.
  • Add or improve ray tracing effects.

The issue of power

PS5 Slim

Henderson claims to have received documentation showing that these improvements would be possible thanks to… More power than PS5 ProIn this case, the RAM is 28% faster, the GPU is 45% faster and has dimensions that are 67% larger than the current one.

Finally, the documents indicate that a PS5 Pro Enhanced certification can also be obtained in their presence characteristics:

  • Increased resolution for games that run at a fixed resolution on the standard PS5.
  • Increased resolution for games that run at variable resolution on the standard PS5.
  • Increased frame rate for games that run at a fixed frame rate on the standard PS5.
  • Added ray tracing effects for PS5 Pro.
See also  Do you want to place the sink under the window? Pay attention to these details, they may make your life difficult

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Open the roads, let's see the critic reviews and gameplay video

March 29, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Development of Witcher 4 “Polaris” is now well underway

March 29, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Gearbox: Serial layoffs appear shortly after the sale to Take Two

March 29, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

PS5 Pro, certified games should run at 4K resolution and 60fps due to rumors

March 30, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

“Biden gives the green light for 25 F-35 planes and thousands of bombs to Israel” – Asharq Al-Awsat

March 30, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

The missing 16-year-old wanted to go to the (uninhabited) Keros Island. Seen at the station by Rosa Teruzzi of “Quarto Grado.”

March 30, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

In Greece, the fourth increase in the minimum wage in 5 years. The basic salary rises to 830 euros per month

March 30, 2024 Karen Hines