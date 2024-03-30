PS5 Pro, certified games should run at 4K resolution and 60fps due to rumors

I Supported games for every PS5 Pro They would have to at least convert to 4K upscaling at 60 fpsIn addition to providing or improving ray tracing support, according to well-known leaker Tom Henderson.
This data contradicts Digital Foundry's considerations regarding GTA 6, which according to the newspaper is unlikely to run on PS5 Pro at 60 fps. Of course, unless sixty frames of the current model are also planned PlayStation 5.
However, it is clear that Sony will try to clarify which titles will be optimized for the new console and the poster. The PS5 Pro is optimized It will serve precisely this purpose, indicating to users that they can expect certain characteristics:
- The resolution has been upgraded to 4K using PlayStation Spectral Supersolution technology.
- Stable frame rate of 60 fps.
- Add or improve ray tracing effects.
The issue of power
Henderson claims to have received documentation showing that these improvements would be possible thanks to… More power than PS5 ProIn this case, the RAM is 28% faster, the GPU is 45% faster and has dimensions that are 67% larger than the current one.
Finally, the documents indicate that a PS5 Pro Enhanced certification can also be obtained in their presence characteristics:
- Increased resolution for games that run at a fixed resolution on the standard PS5.
- Increased resolution for games that run at variable resolution on the standard PS5.
- Increased frame rate for games that run at a fixed frame rate on the standard PS5.
- Added ray tracing effects for PS5 Pro.
