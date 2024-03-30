PS5 Pro, certified games should run at 4K resolution and 60fps due to rumors

I Supported games for every PS5 Pro They would have to at least convert to 4K upscaling at 60 fpsIn addition to providing or improving ray tracing support, according to well-known leaker Tom Henderson.

This data contradicts Digital Foundry's considerations regarding GTA 6, which according to the newspaper is unlikely to run on PS5 Pro at 60 fps. Of course, unless sixty frames of the current model are also planned PlayStation 5.

However, it is clear that Sony will try to clarify which titles will be optimized for the new console and the poster. The PS5 Pro is optimized It will serve precisely this purpose, indicating to users that they can expect certain characteristics: