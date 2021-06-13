Trailer with release period coming online before E3 2021? – Multiplayer.it

L ‘E3 2021 It’s a perfect opportunity to discover new games, but also to review old, long-awaited titles. A good example of that dead island 2It was first announced in 2014 and then fell off the radar. Now, a new trailer has appeared on the network indicating the release period: You can watch the video Trailer for a movie above.

Dead Island 2 is expected to be released in 2021, also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. We confirm that the YouTube channel that shared the video is not the official channel E3 2021. The video appeared on the channel and then was removed from the list but is still visible by owning the link.



Dead Island 2 has been waiting since 2014

Dead Island 2 only shows us one trailer kinematic sequence, which has a gameplay atmosphere but does not include any gameplay-specific sections, which is obviously the most interesting part for most players. As always, we don’t know if what the channel is referring to is a real game video or if it’s fake: as some users have reported, in the past, this YouTube channel has shared clearly fake videos, in the middle of real videos, so it’s At the moment it is best to shoot the video with caution and be prepared to refuse.

