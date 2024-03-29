Open the roads, let's see the critic reviews and gameplay video

Open roadsan interesting “road” adventure developed by Fullbright, was received with Votes It mingled with the international press, while Game Informer published a new story Gameplay videos Show the game in action.
- Xbox Tavern – 9
- God is obsessed – 9
- Digital Woods – 8,5
- Shack News – 8
- Forbes – 8
- Gaming Nexus – 8
- RPG Fan – 8
- Hardcore gamer – 8
- CGM Magazine – 8
- Spy game – 8
- Indie Informer – 8
- Worth playing – 7,5
- Gaming Trend – 7,5
- Well played – 7,5
- Gaming Checkpoint – 7
- GamesRadar + – 7
- Gaming Bolt – 7
- IGN-6
- Dexerto – 6
- Eurogamer – 6
- Pure Xbox – 6
- Payment yard – 6
- Twinfinite – 6
- GameSpot – 6
- Computer games – 5,6
- COG Online – 5,5
- Metro Gym Central – 4
After weathering the controversy surrounding the creator of Gone Home, who is accused of creating a toxic workplace, the game produced by Annapurna Interactive has returned home. Ratings range from 9 to 4with the trend looking mostly positive.
