March 29, 2024

Open the roads, let's see the critic reviews and gameplay video

Gerald Bax March 29, 2024

Open roadsan interesting “road” adventure developed by Fullbright, was received with Votes It mingled with the international press, while Game Informer published a new story Gameplay videos Show the game in action.

  • Xbox Tavern – 9
  • God is obsessed – 9
  • Digital Woods – 8,5
  • Shack News – 8
  • Forbes – 8
  • Gaming Nexus – 8
  • RPG Fan – 8
  • Hardcore gamer – 8
  • CGM Magazine – 8
  • Spy game – 8
  • Indie Informer – 8
  • Worth playing – 7,5
  • Gaming Trend – 7,5
  • Well played – 7,5
  • Gaming Checkpoint – 7
  • GamesRadar + – 7
  • Gaming Bolt – 7
  • IGN-6
  • Dexerto – 6
  • Eurogamer – 6
  • Pure Xbox – 6
  • Payment yard – 6
  • Twinfinite – 6
  • GameSpot – 6
  • Computer games – 5,6
  • COG Online – 5,5
  • Metro Gym Central – 4

After weathering the controversy surrounding the creator of Gone Home, who is accused of creating a toxic workplace, the game produced by Annapurna Interactive has returned home. Ratings range from 9 to 4with the trend looking mostly positive.

Great adventure?

Based on the gameplay sequences you see above, Open Roads appears to be a purely narrative adventure, and thus is able to exert an undoubted charm among users who appreciate this kind of formula but annoy everyone else.

We imagine that this is exactly what can be explained by the very conflicting votes that various international newspapers have assigned to the game.

