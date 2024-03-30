Reach one million people

the Niagara Falls They're about to be literally invaded by an ocean horde. The administration declared a state of emergency before April 8. Why What happens on that day? Why is this large number of visitors expected?

On April 8th a very rare phenomenon will occur:l'Total solar eclipse. Many people are considering enjoying the show in one of the most beautiful natural locations in the world. Niagara Falls is listed as one of the best places to view the eclipse.

Niagara Falls declares a state of emergency: the eclipse will bring a million people

The mayor prepares an emergency plan. CTV News announced this, explaining that the goal is to be better prepared to receive the “event of a lifetime.” Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati said that's to be expected Up to one million visitors People are coming to the area to watch the eclipse, CTV News reported. It is a crowd of very large proportions if we consider that there are usually 14 million visitors over the course of an entire year. A number that gives you an idea: 98% of the more than 14,000 hotel rooms are currently booked.

Solar eclipse April 8: will occur after this date. Let's get ready for the astronomical event of the millennium

Declaring a state of emergency will enhance the tools available in the region to protect the health and safety of residents and visitors and protect infrastructure in any scenario.

Regional President Jim Bradley declared a state of emergency “out of an abundance of caution.” A precautionary measure, of course. But there is a whole series of measures that have become essential to manage this huge influx of people who will be concentrated here. Measures are necessary “to protect the health and safety of residents and visitors and to protect our critical infrastructure in any scenario that may arise,” a Niagara Region news release said.

A “severe” geomagnetic storm is coming and communications are at risk: where and when it will strike

The stunning waterfall, located along the Canada-United States border, is in the path of the eclipse, and many people buy hotels and rentals in advance to experience the phenomenon at one of North America's natural wonders. Mayor of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Jim Diodati, He predicted “the largest crowd we've ever seen” on the Canadian side of the eclipse.

The region will also modify some of its programs and services and close some facilities to keep traffic off the roads on April 8.

Niagara, danger of traffic jam

The last time such an important event occurred was when a solar eclipse occurred on August 21, 2017, which affected 14 states in the United States of America. This event saw millions of people travel to areas in the United States that were part of the eclipse's path that covered 16% of the United States. The Niagara Police website states, “Millions of travelers have caused massive traffic congestion and a standstill.”

On Monday, April 8, 2024, the path of the total solar eclipse will pass through Niagara Falls, Port Colborne, Fort Erie, and other cities in Ontario. With Niagara Falls being one of the top tourist destinations in Canada, it is expected that people from all over Ontario, Canada and the United States will be able to travel to the Niagara Region. 98% of Hotel Niagara's 14,000+ rooms are currently booked.

Traffic congestion in the Niagara region is expected to begin on Friday, April 5, 2024, and continue until the time of the eclipse. After the eclipse, crowding may continue as visitors attempt to leave Niagara. Congestion will affect many Niagara local roads and regional highways.

Emergency preparedness: supplies and travel

“Visitors and residents of Niagara should prepare for the possibility that large crowds may impact mobility and access to supplies,” the memo from local police said.

“Visitors should be prepared and have a full tank of gasoline, extra water and food. Although there are several public restrooms in Niagara, visitors stuck in traffic may not be able to get to one nearby. Urinating and defecating in public is illegal. Visitors are advised to plan accordingly.”

“Local residents are also advised to plan ahead (48 to 72 hours in advance), ensure all their vehicles are fueled and have extra household supplies. Preparations will allow residents to limit the need to travel to traffic-congested areas,” they concluded.

© All rights reserved

Read the full article on

Prophet