PS5 app was a ‘big disaster’, Blue Box admits it – Nerd4.life

Last week, after a little delay, the app PS5 From up Finally made available. The problem is that inside, there was only a short teaser that was already shown on Twitter. A choice certainly not appreciated by the players. Now, even the chief BLUE BOX Game Studios – Abandoned authors – they confessgreat disaster“.

In an interview with NME, Hasan Kahraman – the head of the team working on “Abandoned” – said that “Basically, we had to Cut some movies From the opening teaser and I know it wasn’t a good idea to use the same footage we have on Twitter and put it there because it’s literally only four seconds of footage and it doesn’t say much. But we had to do it because people wanted to get a patch, right? That was our first priority: getting the patch out, because we’ll be adding more content later.”



Abandoned: These images are not from the game, they were just a placeholder

Kahraman quotes again technical problemsAs I did in the past. However, in this case, the author of Abandoned gives a slightly more detailed explanation: “It started with engine problems when we had a patch delay and we couldn’t really fix it. We weren’t alone – there were other teams who were working on it and the situation got out of hand. It’s probably because we’re using Unreal Engine 5, which is in early access, which isn’t really recommended for a project like this. But we did it anyway because we needed the features.”

So it appears that the abandoned problems are related to Unreal Engine 5. However, Kahraman admits that “publishing did not go well. But certainly in time, We will add more content And people will be able to see it. In theory, a new cinematic trailer and then a playable intro should arrive. The first should be available ‘very soon’ – possibly at Gamescom, but may not be in time – while the intro should arrive sometime after the trailer .

Kahraman also spoke about the gameplay, explaining that deserted is not a true horror: “It’s not what you think.”

If you want to see the exact content of Abandoned’s PS5 app, here is the video.