December 27, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Program, schedules, TV, streaming. Calendar from groups to final - OA Sport

Program, schedules, TV, streaming. Calendar from groups to final – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt December 27, 2021 3 min read

The new year will be opened byATP Cup 2022The Nations Tennis Championships that will watch each other Sixteen teams, divided into Four groups of four decks each. Everything will be organized on concrete Sydney, Australia) And they will be The matches will be hosted by Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena.

Formatting is as follows: Two teams face each other by following this format: To open the dances is the encounter between the number 2 of the respective nations (after the ATP ranking), to follow the feud between the numbers 1 and then the double. The overall match winner is the one who wins the most matches. All matches are the best of three sets (win in two sets). As per the organisation, only the top seeded out of the four groups will qualify for the semi-finals. Thus, the group stage will be selective and demanding, and practically no missteps will be allowed.

Among the 16 teams that started at the start there is also Italy, who reached the final of the 2021 edition. From this point of view, the draw was not so lucky as they ended up with a banner campaign in Group B alongside champions Russia, hosts from Australia and Austria. Undoubtedly, the confrontation with the Russians is very complicated by the objective power of Daniil Medvedev and his comrades. However, Azzurri, thanks to Matteo Berrettini’s return to status and Jannik Sinner’s growing confidence, will go in search of the company.

ATP Cup 2022: When does it start and who will face Yannick Sener and Matteo Berrettini? russia boogie game

The tournament that, according to what we read, should not be attended by No. 1 in the world Novak Djokovic. The issue of the ‘vaccine for Covid’ takes center stage and Noll could overtake the Australian Open. We’ll see.

See also  Academic All American, a new award for student football Tommaso

immediately The full program and how to follow the tournament on TV:

ATP Cup 2022 Program

Saturday January 1

Ken Roswell Arena – Group A

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Chile-Spain
Evening session (not before 7.30 am Italian time): Serbia-Norway

Qudos Bank Arena – Gruppo D

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Argentina – Georgia
Evening (not earlier than 7.30 a.m. Italian time): Greece – Poland

Sunday 2 January

Ken Rosewall Arena – Group B

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Russia-Austria
Evening session (not before 7.30 a.m. Italian time): Italia-Australia

Qudos Bank Arena – Gruppo C

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Canada-US
Evening (not before 7.30 a.m. Italian time): Germany – Great Britain

Monday January 3

Ken Roswell Arena – Group D

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Poland – Georgia
Evening session (not before 7.30 am Italian time): Greece – Argentina

Al Quddus Bank Stadium – Gruppo A

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Norway – Spain
Evening session (not before 7.30 am Italian time): Serbia-Chile

Tuesday 4 January

Ken Roswell Arena – Group C

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Germany – United States
Evening (not before 7.30 a.m. Italian time): Canada – Great Britain

Bank of Jerusalem Stadium – Gruppo B.

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Italia-Austria
Evening session (not before 7.30am Italian time): Russia – Australia

Wednesday January 5

Ken Roswell Arena – Group A

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Norway-Chile
Evening session (not before 7.30am Italian time): Serbia, Spain

Qudous Bank Stadium – Grupo D

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Poland-Argentina
Evening session (not before 7.30 am Italian time): Greece – Georgia

See also  Luca Silvestri salutes Posillipo: The doors of Westcliffe University are open

Thursday January 6

Ken Rosewall Arena – Group B

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Russia –Italia
Evening session (not before 7.30am Italian time): Austria-Australia

Qudos Bank Arena – Gruppo C

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Great Britain and the United States
Evening session (not earlier than 7.30 a.m. in Italian): Germany – Canada

Friday January 7

Ken Rosewall Arena – Semi-finals

Evening session (07:30 Italian time): Group A winner vs. Group D

Saturday January 8

Ken Rosewall Arena – Semi-finals

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Group B winner vs. Group C winner

Sunday January 9

Ken Rosewall Arena – Finale

Evening session (07:30 Italian time): Semi-final winner 1 vs. Semi-final winner 2

ATP Cup 2022 on TV

The 2022 ATP Cup (January 1-9) will be broadcast on Sky Sports Pay TV, with Sky Sport UNO (201) and Sky Sport Tennis (205), and broadcast live on Sky Go and NOW. There will also be coverage in light of SuperTennis, broadcast live on supertennis.tv and SuperTenniX. OA Sport will bring you complete coverage of the event with live text, news and insights.

Photo: La Presse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

African Cup clubs can keep players up to 3/1 – Football

December 27, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Former coach Alberto Salazar has been suspended for life in the United States for sexual misconduct

December 26, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Kovit is influenced by 3 members of K-pop superstars BTS

December 26, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Weather, La Niña Effects: Tropical Air Bubble Over Italy. January fears

December 27, 2021 Samson Paul
4 min read

Boom infections and millions of Italians are in isolation: so in January we face a ban. Super green bass to work with

December 27, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Digital Terrestrial, starting in January the channel frequencies have changed: what to do in different regions

December 27, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gianmaria Antinolfi “A mouse jumped on me!” / “Then he started walking around GF VIP’s house and..”

December 27, 2021 Lorelei Reese