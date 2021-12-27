Program, schedules, TV, streaming. Calendar from groups to final – OA Sport

The new year will be opened byATP Cup 2022The Nations Tennis Championships that will watch each other Sixteen teams, divided into Four groups of four decks each. Everything will be organized on concrete Sydney, Australia) And they will be The matches will be hosted by Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena.

Formatting is as follows: Two teams face each other by following this format: To open the dances is the encounter between the number 2 of the respective nations (after the ATP ranking), to follow the feud between the numbers 1 and then the double. The overall match winner is the one who wins the most matches. All matches are the best of three sets (win in two sets). As per the organisation, only the top seeded out of the four groups will qualify for the semi-finals. Thus, the group stage will be selective and demanding, and practically no missteps will be allowed.

Among the 16 teams that started at the start there is also Italy, who reached the final of the 2021 edition. From this point of view, the draw was not so lucky as they ended up with a banner campaign in Group B alongside champions Russia, hosts from Australia and Austria. Undoubtedly, the confrontation with the Russians is very complicated by the objective power of Daniil Medvedev and his comrades. However, Azzurri, thanks to Matteo Berrettini’s return to status and Jannik Sinner’s growing confidence, will go in search of the company.

ATP Cup 2022: When does it start and who will face Yannick Sener and Matteo Berrettini? russia boogie game

The tournament that, according to what we read, should not be attended by No. 1 in the world Novak Djokovic. The issue of the ‘vaccine for Covid’ takes center stage and Noll could overtake the Australian Open. We’ll see.

immediately The full program and how to follow the tournament on TV:

ATP Cup 2022 Program

Saturday January 1

Ken Roswell Arena – Group A

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Chile-Spain

Evening session (not before 7.30 am Italian time): Serbia-Norway

Qudos Bank Arena – Gruppo D

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Argentina – Georgia

Evening (not earlier than 7.30 a.m. Italian time): Greece – Poland

Sunday 2 January

Ken Rosewall Arena – Group B

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Russia-Austria

Evening session (not before 7.30 a.m. Italian time): Italia-Australia

Qudos Bank Arena – Gruppo C

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Canada-US

Evening (not before 7.30 a.m. Italian time): Germany – Great Britain

Monday January 3

Ken Roswell Arena – Group D

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Poland – Georgia

Evening session (not before 7.30 am Italian time): Greece – Argentina

Al Quddus Bank Stadium – Gruppo A

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Norway – Spain

Evening session (not before 7.30 am Italian time): Serbia-Chile

Tuesday 4 January

Ken Roswell Arena – Group C

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Germany – United States

Evening (not before 7.30 a.m. Italian time): Canada – Great Britain

Bank of Jerusalem Stadium – Gruppo B.

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Italia-Austria

Evening session (not before 7.30am Italian time): Russia – Australia

Wednesday January 5

Ken Roswell Arena – Group A

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Norway-Chile

Evening session (not before 7.30am Italian time): Serbia, Spain

Qudous Bank Stadium – Grupo D

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Poland-Argentina

Evening session (not before 7.30 am Italian time): Greece – Georgia

Thursday January 6

Ken Rosewall Arena – Group B

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Russia –Italia

Evening session (not before 7.30am Italian time): Austria-Australia

Qudos Bank Arena – Gruppo C

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Great Britain and the United States

Evening session (not earlier than 7.30 a.m. in Italian): Germany – Canada

Friday January 7

Ken Rosewall Arena – Semi-finals

Evening session (07:30 Italian time): Group A winner vs. Group D

Saturday January 8

Ken Rosewall Arena – Semi-finals

Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Group B winner vs. Group C winner

Sunday January 9

Ken Rosewall Arena – Finale

Evening session (07:30 Italian time): Semi-final winner 1 vs. Semi-final winner 2

ATP Cup 2022 on TV

The 2022 ATP Cup (January 1-9) will be broadcast on Sky Sports Pay TV, with Sky Sport UNO (201) and Sky Sport Tennis (205), and broadcast live on Sky Go and NOW. There will also be coverage in light of SuperTennis, broadcast live on supertennis.tv and SuperTenniX. OA Sport will bring you complete coverage of the event with live text, news and insights.

