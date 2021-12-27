Program, schedules, TV, streaming. Calendar from groups to final – OA Sport

The new year will be opened byATP Cup 2022The Nations Tennis Championships that will watch each other Sixteen teams, divided into Four groups of four decks each. Everything will be organized on concrete Sydney, Australia) And they will be The matches will be hosted by Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena.
Formatting is as follows: Two teams face each other by following this format: To open the dances is the encounter between the number 2 of the respective nations (after the ATP ranking), to follow the feud between the numbers 1 and then the double. The overall match winner is the one who wins the most matches. All matches are the best of three sets (win in two sets). As per the organisation, only the top seeded out of the four groups will qualify for the semi-finals. Thus, the group stage will be selective and demanding, and practically no missteps will be allowed.
Among the 16 teams that started at the start there is also Italy, who reached the final of the 2021 edition. From this point of view, the draw was not so lucky as they ended up with a banner campaign in Group B alongside champions Russia, hosts from Australia and Austria. Undoubtedly, the confrontation with the Russians is very complicated by the objective power of Daniil Medvedev and his comrades. However, Azzurri, thanks to Matteo Berrettini’s return to status and Jannik Sinner’s growing confidence, will go in search of the company.
The tournament that, according to what we read, should not be attended by No. 1 in the world Novak Djokovic. The issue of the ‘vaccine for Covid’ takes center stage and Noll could overtake the Australian Open. We’ll see.
immediately The full program and how to follow the tournament on TV:
ATP Cup 2022 Program
Saturday January 1
Ken Roswell Arena – Group A
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Chile-Spain
Evening session (not before 7.30 am Italian time): Serbia-Norway
Qudos Bank Arena – Gruppo D
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Argentina – Georgia
Evening (not earlier than 7.30 a.m. Italian time): Greece – Poland
Sunday 2 January
Ken Rosewall Arena – Group B
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Russia-Austria
Evening session (not before 7.30 a.m. Italian time): Italia-Australia
Qudos Bank Arena – Gruppo C
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Canada-US
Evening (not before 7.30 a.m. Italian time): Germany – Great Britain
Monday January 3
Ken Roswell Arena – Group D
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Poland – Georgia
Evening session (not before 7.30 am Italian time): Greece – Argentina
Al Quddus Bank Stadium – Gruppo A
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Norway – Spain
Evening session (not before 7.30 am Italian time): Serbia-Chile
Tuesday 4 January
Ken Roswell Arena – Group C
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Germany – United States
Evening (not before 7.30 a.m. Italian time): Canada – Great Britain
Bank of Jerusalem Stadium – Gruppo B.
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Italia-Austria
Evening session (not before 7.30am Italian time): Russia – Australia
Wednesday January 5
Ken Roswell Arena – Group A
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Norway-Chile
Evening session (not before 7.30am Italian time): Serbia, Spain
Qudous Bank Stadium – Grupo D
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Poland-Argentina
Evening session (not before 7.30 am Italian time): Greece – Georgia
Thursday January 6
Ken Rosewall Arena – Group B
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Russia –Italia
Evening session (not before 7.30am Italian time): Austria-Australia
Qudos Bank Arena – Gruppo C
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Great Britain and the United States
Evening session (not earlier than 7.30 a.m. in Italian): Germany – Canada
Friday January 7
Ken Rosewall Arena – Semi-finals
Evening session (07:30 Italian time): Group A winner vs. Group D
Saturday January 8
Ken Rosewall Arena – Semi-finals
Today’s session (00.00 Italian time): Group B winner vs. Group C winner
Sunday January 9
Ken Rosewall Arena – Finale
Evening session (07:30 Italian time): Semi-final winner 1 vs. Semi-final winner 2
ATP Cup 2022 on TV
The 2022 ATP Cup (January 1-9) will be broadcast on Sky Sports Pay TV, with Sky Sport UNO (201) and Sky Sport Tennis (205), and broadcast live on Sky Go and NOW. There will also be coverage in light of SuperTennis, broadcast live on supertennis.tv and SuperTenniX. OA Sport will bring you complete coverage of the event with live text, news and insights.
