Denis Foggia in the Wet Peak - OA Sport

Denis Foggia in the Wet Peak – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt September 24, 2022 1 min read

Denis Foggia vs All in Motegi in the Rain, Round 16 of the 2022 World Championship. Leopard #7 dominated the scene in Japan Check the second and last session of Moto 3 with time 2.09.684.

The Italian parts were excellent despite the adverse conditions that rewarded the Indonesian Mario Agee (Honda Asia), It’s second with only 81ths of a delay. Third place about Andrea Mineo (sniper) Before Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard), respectively at 220 and 225 thousandths of delay.

Scotsman John McPhee (Max Racing), who dropped out in the final, finished fifth ahead of Turkey’s Denis Onko (KTM), host Ryusi Yamanaka (MT-MSI helmets) and Iberian Carlos Tatay (CF Moto Racing). Bristol GB). ), Spaniard Sergio Garcia (Aspar) and Ricardo Rossi (SIC58). The aggregate rating is clearly unchanged, which faithfully reflects what happened in FP1 yesterday. For that reason, we will see the aforementioned Garcia on stage early in the first quarter, an unpleasant situation on the demanding Asian track.

LIVE MotoGP, GP Japan 2022 LIVE: Free real-time training and qualification results, rain risk

Appointment now at 5.00 (Italian time) for official qualifications. We remind you that, unlike usual, the third free training session will not take place after logistical problems due to the flight from Aragon (Spain) to Motegi.

FP2 GP Japan MOTO3 Result

1

7

D. Fuji

2: 09.684

2

64

M. AJI

+0.081

3

16

a. Menno

+0.220

4

24

T. Suzuki

+0.225

5

17

J. MCPHEE

+0.238

6

53

Dr

+0.270.0000

7

6

R. Yamanaka

+0.341

8

99

Jim Tatay

+0.925

9

11

S. Garcia

+1,086

10

54

R. Russian

+1.172
picture. Click on MotoGP

