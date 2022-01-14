Once he cancels his visa again, he won’t play in Open

Novak Djokovic will not play the Australian Open: The Serbian tennis champion’s visa has been revoked by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. Another appeal is awaited by the world’s number one lawyers.

the Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke Use his personal power to Novak Djokovic’s visa canceled for the country again. Lawyers for the Serbian champion are preparing to file an immediate appeal against the decision: in fact, if the number one player in the world does not appeal the ruling in court, it will be immediately expelled from australia.

Official note from the Australian Minister of Immigration

In the Official note issued by the Minister is reading: “Today I have exercised my power to cancel the visa held by Mr. Novak Djokovic for reasons of health and order, with the understanding that it is in the public interest. This decision followed orders from the Federal Circuit and the Family Court on January 10, 2022, to overturn the previous annulment decision on the basis of due process. In making this decision, I have carefully considered the information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr. Djokovic. The Morrison Government is strongly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic“.

by power recognized by its powers in this regard, so the Australian Minister of Immigration canceled The verdict that upheld the appeal of Djokovic’s lawyer Against visa cancellation for the first time on January 10. In this circumstance, the court did not enter into the merits of a question of legalityMedical exemption from covid vaccine The Belgrade tennis player offered him to enter the country, but he highlighted a procedural flaw in the visa cancellation: the Serb was not given enough time to substantiate his arguments about the exemption.

Alex Hawke thought back to the heart of the matter: Without a vaccination and you have good reason not to, you cannot set foot in Australia. Especially since – as it emerged in recent days – Djokovic’s version of his positivity for the virus in December, which was set as the reason for the exemption (granted by Tennis Australia, which the authorities deemed invalid), Definitely makes water on tampons, dates and movements. Djokovic He is now being investigated not only in Australia, but he is also of interest at home because he did not respect solitude after the injury, as he himself admitted, and Also in Spain, for entering it unvaccinated without a real business reason to do so.

However, Djokovic’s lawyers do not give up and You intend to file a new appeal to restore the visa: They believe that the hearing can be speeded up by reducing the duration of written communications and oral evidence. The Serbian champion’s team is hoping the matter will be processed in court over the weekend and settled by Sunday, to allow the 20-round Grand Slam winner to play the first round of the tournament early next week should that happen. The appeal was upheld again. Meanwhile, the Australian Open draw has changed in the absence of Djokovic: Rublev replaces the Serbian, which took its place instead Monfils, No. 17 of the seed. But on this case, the last word isn’t really said: In the next few hours, countermeasures are expected from Knoll and his massive legal staff.