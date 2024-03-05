Program news for March

This is a day full of great hardware news pixel. Google has actually released it March feature drop With the job Circle and search also For every Pixel 7 and 7 Pro And security patches for the current month. Substantial update in terms of content and size: the Pixel 7 Pro in the editorial office weighs 759 MB.
The last feature release released by Google dates back to the end of January: on that occasion several new features were introduced, including Magic Compose, Circle, Find for Pixel 8/8 Pro and Quick Share. This year's second feature release brings improvements to Call screen-New features fitness For the first generation of new Pixel Watch devices productivity Su Pixel Tablet.
- when: The rollout is already underway and will end next week
- for whom: All supported Pixels with Android 14 installed
- How to do: Wait for availability notification. Alternatively, see the settings menu
Here are the most important news:
- The call screen improves (USA English only): By tapping “Hello,” Google Assistant will ask the caller what the call is about. For Pixel 6 and later (non-foldable).
This is the changelog for the March update meant for all Pixel phones with Android 14 installed:
- program
- General stability and performance improvements with some system applications (4)
- assistant
- Fixed the problem of the assistant not responding to verbal commands in some situations (11)
- Biometrics
- General improvements to fingerprint recognition and response under certain conditions (3)
- Bluetooth
- Fix audio quality issue with connected Bluetooth devices under certain conditions (3)
- Fixed an issue that caused Bluetooth to stop working under certain conditions (6)
- camera
- Fixed an issue that caused the camera to stop working under certain conditions (8)
- Display and graphics
- Fix brightness changes in photos and videos under certain conditions (8)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the display to turn green under certain conditions (8)
- General improvements to display stability and performance under certain conditions (11)
- Domain
- Fixed an issue with the Google Play Store app launching under certain conditions (4)
- Fixed an issue with using multi-finger gestures under certain circumstances (3)
- General improvements to system stability and performance under certain conditions (6)
- Media
- Fixed an issue with videos playing on Google TV under certain conditions (5)
- Sensors
- Fixed an issue that caused vibrations to stop working on new texts under certain conditions (3)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused vibrations on new texts to stop working under certain conditions (2)
- System
- General improvements to system stability and performance under certain conditions (1)
- Telephone communications
- Fixed an issue with calls being routed to connected Bluetooth devices under certain conditions (9)
- Fixed an issue where the WiFi icon would sometimes appear during an ongoing call after disabling WiFi (2)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented making or receiving calls under certain circumstances (4)
- Fixed an issue where mobile data would not pass under certain circumstances (2)
- Fix audio distortion during calls (7)
- user interface
- Further improvements to address unlock stability under certain conditions (3)
- Fixed an issue that caused the game console to stop working under certain circumstances (9)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused home screen icons to appear invisible (4)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the background to freeze or darken (12)
- Fixed an animation issue during transitions under certain conditions (13)
- Fixed an issue where app icons would display incorrectly under certain conditions (6)
- Fixed issue with incorrect internet connection status during transitions under certain conditions (4)
- Fixed an issue with layout and animation during transitions under certain conditions (4)
- Fixed an issue with the notification color theme under certain circumstances (10)
- Fix taskbar icons and navigation keys not working under certain conditions (14)
- General performance and stability improvements in some UI transitions and animations (4)
- General performance improvements in some UI transitions (8)
- Wifi
- General improvements to WiFi connection stability and performance under certain conditions (11)
NB[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold [2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro [3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro [4] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold [5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel tablet [6] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet [7] Pixel 7a [8] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro [9] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold [10] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, tablet [11] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro [12] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold [13] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet [14] Pixel tablet
