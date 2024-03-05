Program news for March

This is a day full of great hardware news pixel. Google has actually released it March feature drop With the job Circle and search also For every Pixel 7 and 7 Pro And security patches for the current month. Substantial update in terms of content and size: the Pixel 7 Pro in the editorial office weighs 759 MB.

The last feature release released by Google dates back to the end of January: on that occasion several new features were introduced, including Magic Compose, Circle, Find for Pixel 8/8 Pro and Quick Share. This year's second feature release brings improvements to Call screen-New features fitness For the first generation of new Pixel Watch devices productivity Su Pixel Tablet. when: The rollout is already underway and will end next week

Here are the most important news: The call screen improves (USA English only): By tapping “Hello,” Google Assistant will ask the caller what the call is about. For Pixel 6 and later (non-foldable).

This is the changelog for the March update meant for all Pixel phones with Android 14 installed: program

General stability and performance improvements with some system applications (4)

assistant Fixed the problem of the assistant not responding to verbal commands in some situations (11)

Biometrics General improvements to fingerprint recognition and response under certain conditions (3)

Bluetooth Fix audio quality issue with connected Bluetooth devices under certain conditions (3) Fixed an issue that caused Bluetooth to stop working under certain conditions (6)

camera Fixed an issue that caused the camera to stop working under certain conditions (8)

Display and graphics Fix brightness changes in photos and videos under certain conditions (8) Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the display to turn green under certain conditions (8) General improvements to display stability and performance under certain conditions (11)

Domain Fixed an issue with the Google Play Store app launching under certain conditions (4) Fixed an issue with using multi-finger gestures under certain circumstances (3) General improvements to system stability and performance under certain conditions (6)

Media Fixed an issue with videos playing on Google TV under certain conditions (5)

Sensors Fixed an issue that caused vibrations to stop working on new texts under certain conditions (3) Fixed an issue that sometimes caused vibrations on new texts to stop working under certain conditions (2)

System General improvements to system stability and performance under certain conditions (1)

Telephone communications Fixed an issue with calls being routed to connected Bluetooth devices under certain conditions (9) Fixed an issue where the WiFi icon would sometimes appear during an ongoing call after disabling WiFi (2) Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented making or receiving calls under certain circumstances (4) Fixed an issue where mobile data would not pass under certain circumstances (2) Fix audio distortion during calls (7)

user interface Further improvements to address unlock stability under certain conditions (3) Fixed an issue that caused the game console to stop working under certain circumstances (9) Fixed an issue that sometimes caused home screen icons to appear invisible (4) Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the background to freeze or darken (12) Fixed an animation issue during transitions under certain conditions (13) Fixed an issue where app icons would display incorrectly under certain conditions (6) Fixed issue with incorrect internet connection status during transitions under certain conditions (4) Fixed an issue with layout and animation during transitions under certain conditions (4) Fixed an issue with the notification color theme under certain circumstances (10) Fix taskbar icons and navigation keys not working under certain conditions (14) General performance and stability improvements in some UI transitions and animations (4) General performance improvements in some UI transitions (8)

Wifi General improvements to WiFi connection stability and performance under certain conditions (11)



NB [1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold [2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro [3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro [4] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold [5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel tablet [6] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet [7] Pixel 7a [8] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro [9] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold [10] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, tablet [11] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro [12] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold [13] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet [14] Pixel tablet

