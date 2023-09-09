Interview with Antonella Fiordelisi after she charmed everyone with her red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

Antonella FiordeleseAfter she charmed everyone by showing off on the red carpet in… Venice Festival On the evening of Friday, September 8, 2023, she made some statements about her future projects and current love life to Thomas Cardinale. Mark24.

Speaking of the cinematic event that made her among the heroes of the three editions already, the influencer and former champion of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIPHe declared:

“There was a lot waiting for me and I did not expect it. Adrenaline pumping… Every time there is a different feeling, it is always exciting to do this thing. I was helped by my friend Deborah who advised me on the dress. I thought of something simple, a bright color that I love and obviously satin.”

After participating in the Mediaset reality show, the lights stayed on Antonella Which conquered a segment of the audience that follows and loves it unconditionally:

“The relationship with the audience has definitely changed so much that they started to understand me first and then they got to know me. And this is my greatest victory because they saw everything about me. There are no secrets. Nothing at all. I believe that” Thanks to this program, many people got to know me in Some aspects of my personality. There are a lot of people who understand me.”

The previous Jivina, after the love story with Eduardo DonamariaToday he is single:

“I’m single. I have to admit that every time I go out with a friend, she makes a mess, and posts about an alleged boyfriend. My private life at the moment — even if I think that as time goes by, ‘it will be easier to manage’ — is complicated because they’re getting closer.” From me to anyone. I’ll have to get used to it even if maybe I’m a little used to it already. “It’s normal after a TV show, it’s okay.”

Finally, she talked about her future career, Fiordellisi He announced:

“You might see me on TV. Dancing with the Stars? Maybe in a few years, yeah, why not? Then I love dancing.”

