“I don’t know anything about me, not even my hands”

Look at yourself in a picture and don’t recognize yourself anymore. happened to Rosanna Banfiwho yesterday shared on Facebook a painful memory going back 13 years when he was due to a cancer The breast had to undergo cycles of chemotherapy.





Elari Blasi, Cristiano Juvino speaks: «You and I are lovers? Here is the truth.” What did he say









Rosanna Banfi and the painful memory: ‘I don’t know anything about myself, not even my hands’





It was 2009 and he was the first to talk about it illness was the father, Lino Banfi, who said, during an interview with “La Vita Live”, that Rosana underwent surgery for breast cancer. Fortunately, the operation and treatments were decisive, but the actress, who later became a certification for the prevention of these diseases, never forgot such a difficult arc in her life.





More than 10 years later, he wanted to share a photo taken at that time. “Facebook reminded me of this picture. It was the summer of 2009. I do not recognize myself in anything, the hands are not mine, the arms are the face … Here I recognize earrings. It was a very difficult summer, but here it has been 13 years,” Rosana writes on social networks, which in October will be one of the competitions of Dancing with the Stars. Then the conclusion: “Life closes the doors on you, but sometimes it leaves a glimmer. I was lucky to get through that rift and see the sun again.” Today, Rosanna Banfi, born Rosanna Zagaria, lives with her husband Fabio Leone, with whom she has been married since 1992, and their two children. Those days seem to be a distant memory now.







Last update: Friday, September 16, 2022, at 21:36



© Reproduction reserved