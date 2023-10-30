The month is almost over but there may be no news yet: this is confirmed by Paulo Fox and Branco, two of the main figures associated with the world of horoscopes and who for many years have achieved the greatest successes in the world of horoscopes. Field of zodiac forecasts.

Your horoscope today, October 30, Branko: Predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries – Very firm in their beliefs, Aries will soon have to deal with reality two or more times.

Taurus – In the central phase of the day, an important deadline related to the work environment will appear. Trying to anticipate that would be great.

Gemini – less able to read situations but more easy to relax. It won’t be a bad day.

Cancer – This period is very mysterious, but it is certain that your partner can be a real “light.” The period is more complicated for individuals.

Leo – tends to be in a low mood, but everything will be easily resolved within a few hours. The important thing is not to make decisions before the evening.

Virgo – If he does not have big plans, it is better to devote his day to himself, but be careful not to underestimate the mental abilities of others.

Libra – This is a famously self-confident personality although it is best to maintain a modest and reasonable appearance. This attitude will reward him.

Scorpio – Developing concrete ideas will be difficult and perhaps not necessary. Be careful, your friend may really need to listen.

Sagittarius – Work will “knock” in some way, but Sagittarius better do some math before stepping in before tomorrow.

Capricorn – Possible news on the horizon, but it will already be possible. Curbing enthusiasm a little would not be excessive pessimism, but simple wisdom.

Aquarius – The typical “phlegm” of an Aquarius can help avoid some disagreements, even ones that might see the sign of being “guilty” in some way. Connect with low profile.

Pisces – It will be difficult to stay focused especially if Pisces decides not to develop any “draft plans” for the day. Better start with some ideas otherwise it will be difficult.

Your horoscope today, October 30, Paulo Fox: Predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries – Interfering with issues that have already been discussed will certainly be frustrating but also beneficial in some way. Aries won’t have to act too proud.

Taurus – It’s a good time to regain some trust from someone who for some reason stopped “providing” it to Taurus. However, he won’t be able to get the credit back very quickly.

Gemini – Gemini will be a little “fickle” due to many seemingly unsolvable problems. This is not the case, so it would be best to keep calm and slow down the pace as much as possible.

Cancer – Putting in a lot of effort does not mean gaining something immediately. Cancer may feel frustrated if they decide to do the opposite. Doing it “the right way” would be the best option.

Leo – A little indifference may be unwarranted at times but it’s also “normal” for Leo. If he had little desire to do things, it would be best for Leon to at least let those present know about it.

Virgo – Possible feelings of guilt on the way: Virgo is not a person who admits his shortcomings very often, and this may be a good time to do so.

Libra – A rapidly rising state, it would be best to continue like this before “gloating” too soon. In particular, regaining some clarity and charisma will be a priority to pursue.

Scorpio – He will be conditioned by various events, but in reality no one will exert almost or absolutely any form of influence on him.

Sagittarius – It is better to remain quiet even at the expense of letting someone argue about their choices, even if it is relatively so: Sagittarius is better not to reveal themselves for a while.

Capricorn – The month is almost over but a “stroke” in love is still possible, it should even be a concrete goal.

Aquarius – The “mental” phase of the sign is very good, the “physical” phase of the sign less so. For this reason, searching for the right company will be essential.

Pisces – Certainly, a few “bouts of pride” would be good and right, but it is not good to get involved in non-urgent matters.