Veronese who came out of coaching by Puccignano no longer manages La Bohème

Viareggio (Lucca), 16 July 2023 – Sanctions are announced, and finally comes the most drastic: Alberto Veronesi has been released from hospital. Puccini Festival After the vociferous protest of the maestro, who directed Bohem Gayral with a black spot over his eyes. Setting sixty-eight did not drop a Veroneseand the historical presence of Puccignano, not even (in fact, it seems above all) A Vittorio Sgarbi. But it was only close to the premiere, in the great open-air theater of Torre del Lago, that Veronesi decided to voice his grievances, despite having known the details of the show for a long time.

The boisterous outcry, objected to by a part of the audience attending the performance of the lyrical masterpiece a stone’s throw from Villa Puccini, eventually cost him his “vindication”, to use the football metaphor. Repeats on July 29 and August 10 and 25 will be directed by another maestro, whose name has yet to be officially announced.

It is clear that the issue has become more political than technical and parties have indulged in it, even if they are not polarized. Indeed, for example, solidarity comes from the Brothers of Italy: “All our solidarity is with Maestro Alberto Veronese, who was accused and eventually had his contract as conductor terminated … for his defense of Puccini,” they wrote in a note. Alessandro AmoresFdI group leader in the culture committee in room e Victor FantuzziDeputy FdI Group Leader in the Tuscany Regional Council.

Veronese’s criticism, on the other hand, falls from Lega’s sources: “Veronesi, another political drama in the premiere of Puccignano: it is now an embarrassment for everyone and the loser is precisely the relevant festivities of 2024. The appeal of Mayor Luca has disappointed him,” he wrote in a note. Massimiliano Baldini, regional councilor of Matteo Salvini’s party and director of culture for the Tuscan League. “The mayor of Lucca, in order to try to restore some calm in the Puccini festivities committee which has suffered from a thousand problems in administration, organization and programming since it began work, asked just two days ago to moderate the controversy in order to save what can be saved: well, there is no denying that Alberto Veronese , that is, the chairman of the commission, “immediately satisfied him” with another of his plays that we all know so well in Viareggio.

“I asked Alberto Veronese to do La Bohème blindfolded at the Puccini Festival, my idea and he was right to follow it” Vittorio Sgarbiwhich repeats in a press release that in this production “the problem of directing is not an aesthetic one, but a political one” and that it is “the use and abuse by director Christophe Giral of an assignment he received from the Puccini Festival of Advertising while directing his political, social and psychological intentions. Do you have a direction or a march? And is it Should La Bohème’s direction be a tool to criticize the government and the institutions that fund the Puccini festival and festivities?For ’68 I await another music, no Puccini music that must be left in peace.