Poste Italiane, here’s how to definitely skip the line at the counters

Surely skipping the line at Poste Italiane counters is possible, just use an unexpected trick. Here’s what you need to know about it.

There are many obligations that we find ourselves having to deal with regularly. Starting from the family down to the workers, in fact, there are many aspects to consider. All obligations that necessarily lead to the undertaking, oftentimes, of Long queues, in order to access the service that interests you. I am a clear example of this every time we go to a branch Italian Post.

This is, for example, to send a registered letter, pay a prospectus or collect a pension. Situations that we all find ourselves, sooner or later, go through, and end up going through endless minutes Waiting for his turn. Fortunately, it is certainly possible to skip the line at Poste Italiane counters, just use a trick you are not expecting. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Poste Italiane, definitely skipping the line at counters is possible: Here’s how

No point in denying it, waiting endless minutes in front of professionAs elsewhere, no one likes it. Precisely for this reason, it is good to know that it is possible to take advantage of a little trick that allows us to Definitely skip the line at Poste Italiane counters. But what is it and how does it work? Well, you should know that Poste Italiane offers the possibility, from their website, to reserve a file a ticket.

The latter must be shown as soon as you arrive at the post office and is considered a real appointment. To this end, thepancoposta app. All you have to do is download it to your smartphone or tablet. Therefore, as soon as you open it, you have to search for the post office that interests you and click on the item “Ticket bookingAt this point, a calendar with the day and time appears, with which you can select the most suitable solution for your needs.

In this way a digital ticket is created, which will allow us to skip the line. But not only that, if, for example, you need to activate your SPIDYou can easily book an appointment through The WhatsApp, at 3715003715. Thus, skipping the line at Poste Italiane counters is possible. Just pay attention to a few tricks and that’s it.