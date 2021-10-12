October 12, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Indonesia's goals on all fronts - OA Sport

Indonesia’s goals on all fronts – OA Sport

Karen Hines October 12, 2021 1 min read

Continua en Coel d’Aarhus (Denmark) La Tomas Cup Finals Uber Aarhus 2021. Third day of challenges Badminton Championship for men’s and women’s teams Which can be compared to the World Cup.

Let’s start with the women Uber Cup. It all started today with a clear success on his part Indonesia and Chinese Taipei, to celebrate straight France (Group A) and Taite (Group C).

The victory is also clear for Japan for whom he was defeated 4 to 0 Japan, while the Korea beat Egypt 5-0. The evening witnessed only one match with Canada He left no way out Malaysia who surrendered with the net 4 to 1 (Group D).

Then we move to Thomas Cup With success in the early afternoon Chinese Taipei beat Algeria 5-0 (Group A). Different talk about Indonesia beat Thailand (Group A) 3-2 in their last crucial match. The evening continued with two more matches. first saw Denmark imposed 3 to 2 on Germany, while the Korea imposed its 4-to-1 supremacy on France.

Uber Cup results

Indonesia 4 – France 1 (Group A)
Japan 4 – Germany 0 (Group A)
Chinese Taipei 5 – Tahiti 0 (Group C)
Korea 5 – Egypt 0 (Group C)
Malaysia 1 – Canada 4 (Group D)

Thomas Cup results

Chinese Taipei 5 – Algeria 0 (Group A)
Indonesia 3 – Thailand 2 (Group A)
Korea 4 – France 1 (Group B)
Denmark 3 – Germany 2 (Group B)

Photo: La Presse

See also  This small and inexpensive gadget shouldn't be missing in our kitchens because in addition to being useful it will save us money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Stellantis, Maserati pass on to Mirafiori. Confirmed launch of new models

October 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Savings and commissions stifle profits

October 11, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

India and China win both tournaments on day two – OA Sport

October 11, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

China: Nearly 2 million people evacuated to Shanxi due to floods – Ultima Aura

October 12, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

United States: Now the richest 1% “worth” more than the entire middle class

October 12, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Indonesia’s goals on all fronts – OA Sport

October 12, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The new factory is huge

October 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese