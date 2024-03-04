Hyundai Ioniq 5 restyling time

It will go further – Three years after its launch Hyundai IONIQ 5 Updated its design and technology. In this way, the electric crossover aims to improve the quality level and respond more effectively to customer needs. Increases capacity Drumswhich ranges from 77.4 to 84.0 kWh (so far only N), and at the same time also increasesindependence of the car, which will therefore improve the current maximum value of 507 km, although the Asian company has not yet sent official data. Confirm different versions using With a power of 170, 228 and 352 hpAnd the latter with four-wheel drive. The redesign will be available in Italy around Mid-2024.

It stretches a little – Externally Hyundai IONIQ 5 Its length grows by 2 cm, and now reaches 465 cm, leaving the other dimensions unchanged: 190 cm wide, 160 cm high and 300 cm in wheelbase. The lengthening is due to redesigned front and rear bumpers. It's new too mask V-shaped, while the rear wing was lengthened by 5 cm to enhance the car's aerodynamic properties. Safety in side collisions has been improved by strengthening the bodywork, doors and B-pillar. Shock absorption They are designed to dampen vibrations, promising a smoother ride, while other mechanical components have been strengthened to reduce them Vibrations On the wheel. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 also promises that more quietThanks to the additional sound insulation.

There are physical keys – Some interventions also inside Hyundai IONIQ 5, which aims to provide more comfort and practicality. Just below the central display, for example, are physical buttons used to manage some basic functions. The steering wheel has a new design and integrates interactive lights. Also new Multimedia system Which aims to improve the on-board experience, while over-the-air updates ensure continuous updating. The technological equipment has become richer, thanks to updated systems for assisting with lane keeping or remote parking. Other techniques They allow you to travel in a more relaxed way, such as the digital key, automatic high/low beam system, and the possibility of folding the second row of seats remotely.

Not excessive sportsmanship – To bridge the gap between Hyundai IONIQ 5 From the 'regular' range and the 650 hp N variant arrives the new model N line setting, which brings with it sporty elements typical of the N range. In this model, the electric crossover has a more aggressive style, with specific bumpers, side sills and exclusive 20-inch N Line wheels. In the passenger compartment there is a metal pedal set with a special steering wheel and dashboard, a black headliner, sports seats with the N logo, red stitching and two seat upholstery options.