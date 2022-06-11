Postal coupons, it’s time to invest: prices are skyrocketing

Postal coupons can be a very important, not unimportant tool and source of investment: let’s explain why.

We often hear about it Postal coupons. But what is the last? First of all, it must be said that it can be issued either in paper form or in non-physical form. In the first case, the submission of the paper form is necessary to make the payment in advance and when due. Coupons in this case can be issued in denominations of €50 and its multiples. With regard to the intangible form, they are represented exclusively by an accounting entry made on a settlement account. as an example Postal savings account or Bancoposta current account.

Also in this case, the denominations can be from 50 euros and their multiples and can be prepaid both for the total amount joint, and partly, in any case, according to the minimum denominations and multiples. It is a really perfect and lubricated mechanism, but there are moments that can be perfect and more suitable for it invest more in it. And this could really be true. the reason? It is correct to go into the details and details of the question.

Postal Coupons, Why Invest In Them Now? the reason

Everything is close to 160 years old italian post, Which persuaded the company to issue a series of postage coupons, with the aim of stimulating investors, but also allowing younger savers to get started. Learn about the financial instruments available to them. Indeed, for example, in the province of Palermo, where minors are allowed to sign postal slips in digital format. Definitely a smart way to take the first steps towards a world that offers many opportunities. Something that will still be possible all over Italy.

But what is remarkable is the excellent interest rate. In fact, the latter will mature until the age of eighteen, with a total interest rate that can be extended up to 2.50%. Obviously, it must be said that the young investor will be allowed to approach the world of finance and manage money in a formative way, learning something new and subsequently useful. This is a way to wink into the future. The postal coupon, which grows and evolves over time, will lead him to gain greater awareness than ever before. To end the process, it must be said that the owner, once he reaches the age of majority, will be able to receive the total invested capital plus interest. Directly on the postal book Connected. In short, a completely safe investment that cares for young people.