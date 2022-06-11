Two great ideas for making an inexpensive, removable and easy-to-install mosquito net for windows and balconies and keeping bugs out of the house

It is important in every home to ensure a change of air by opening windows and balconies. A method that also allows you, by creating internal air currents, to cool slightly in hot weather. However, opening the windows wide often means finding a myriad of insects in the house: mosquitoes, ants, wasps, flies, etc. Without excluding, then, the possibility of entering lizards, geckos and mice. These unwanted guests may come when he comes The mosquito net is broken and needs to be fixedbut more so when it is completely absent.

Therefore, if we do not want to suffer from a real invasion, it would be a good idea to try to remedy this deficiency. Many may not have thought of it at all, but you can also do it yourself thanks to a couple of creative ideas for making cheap mosquito nets.

First DIY project

Installing mosquito nets in your home has a cost. In fact, in addition to the object that can rise based on its properties, we also have to pay for the assembly. For a professional and lasting result, it is always advisable to rely on the experts in this sector. However, in case of emergency we can make one, do it yourself.

We will need:

preferably fiberglass or nylon mesh;

velcro adhesive

one meter;

hot glue;

scissors.

Let’s take measurements of the balcony or window frame where we would like to insert our mosquito net. Next we move on to cutting off a portion of the network while respecting those same measures. We clean the tire properly, depriving it of accumulated dust and various dirt. We glue along the edges of the frame a few strips of Velcro, the ones on the bottom. We will then attach the upper sticky velcro strips along the sides of the cut mesh. We’ll just have to match the Velcro straps and we’ll finally have a window frame covered with a mosquito net. Thanks to the velcro we can open and close the mosquito net whenever we want.

Two great ideas for making an inexpensive, removable and easy-to-install mosquito net for windows and balconies and keeping bugs out of the house

After seeing the first project, let’s move on to the second. Like the first, we’ll need fiberglass mesh, scissors, hot glue, and tape measure. Additionally we will need:

gaskets in PVC;

PVC corner tubes

Magnetic tape or self-adhesive tape.

We take the measurements of the frame and cut 4 strips of gaskets to the size of all four sides. We will join them as if we are making a frame thanks to the plastic corners. At this point, we will cover the frame with the mesh that is gluing it inside. We’ll continue by applying magnetic tape to the mosquito net seals and to the inside of the frame. All that’s left is to get the two magnetic strips attached and we’ll install a comfortable, effective, and easy-to-remove mosquito net.

