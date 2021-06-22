Form 730 pre-filled in 2021And the Limit toCancellation The June 22.

The deadline for those who have is approaching Submit ad Online and realized he did it Errors.

L ‘Cancel a pre-filled form 730/2021 It is only possible once. This is a possibility that is given to protect the taxpayer who counts on him do it yourself, for the purpose of Correct any errors Then submit a new tax return.

However, there is a file limited time for every Model 730 . Canceled Already Posted: Limit Fixed in June 22, 2021. After that, it will be necessary to contact CAF or brokers to make any changes.

Form 730 2021 filled out submitted with errors, due for cancellation

The site is dedicated to Form 730 pre-filled in 2021 It contains a section dedicated specifically to those who intend to Cancellation of tax return Already sent, if incorrect or complete.

he is called “730 . unsendThe item you will need to click on Removal In just a few simple steps The ad has already been sent.





As described above, this possibility is recognized Once until the end of June 22, 2021The deadline is much earlier than the deadline for submitting Form 730/2021, which can be submitted by September 30.

for every cancel download 730 was sent with errors, so it will be necessary to access the dedicated section by selecting “730 Cancellation Request”. Highlights that the possibility delete ad It is only allowed to actually send it if the status of the send receipt has been processed.

You will also need to log into the application with the same credentials used to submit. Fisconline attempts will then have to enter a PIN, other than what is provided to those who reach 730 with SPID, CIE, CNS or INPS credentials.

Form 730 pre-filled in 2021, after cancellation, new mandatory submission

Once canceled, no tax return will be sent to the Revenue Agency. Therefore, the taxpayer is required re-send.

L ‘Cancel form 730 It also includes Remove Form F24 Prepared for the benefit of taxpayers for whom personal income tax has appeared payable.

All activities are also tracked, and inreceiptsFrom the website designated for a pre-filled tax return is possible check and print Cancellation receipts for Form 730, as well as F24.

will be necessary Wait a day or two Before being able to submit a new, pre-filled Form 730 in 2021 through the revenue agency’s website.

Correction of pre-filled Form 730 in 2021, corrective income after June 22

Possibility true or complementary The data entered on the pre-filled form 730/2021 is also given After June 22, but passes through CAF or professionals.

Those who miss their online cancellation appointment, or only if subsequent errors occur, will be able to correct a submitted Form 730 by submitting a Corrective Income Form.

The The deadline is November 30, 2021. After that it will be possible to submit a file Supplemental Income Form.