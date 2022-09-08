Possible formations for Inter Bayern: Possible exclusion of Barilla. Unana’s chance

Who comes from the loss and who from the draw. Inter And the Bayern Monaco They are preparing to start their first season in the Champions League against each other. A 9pm appointment in San Siro, with a very distant mood. Simon Inzaghi He is fresh from the 3-2 match he suffered against Milan, the second big match that both teams lost at the start of the tournament and that’s nothing short of great. formation Julian Nagelsmann Instead, it faltered: two straight 1-1 games in the last two league games, against Gladbach and Union Berlin. But previously, the Germans, feeling themselves among the favorites for the final victory in the competition, had reduced 15 goals in three matches to an unfortunate opponent in the Bundesliga.

how to enter – Filled with doubts in the head and legs. The results of the derby are palpable, only a few hours after kick-off, Inzaghi will solve the questions, which is why we do not rule out surprises. The first and heaviest ballot papers are among the posts: Handanovic is the front-runner, but Onana has a chance and it will be evening news. In defence, the only real certainty is Skriniar: a possible comfort shift between Bastoni and De Vrij, with either Dimarco or D’Ambrosio poised to replace the two excluded. Another novelty could be the offensive turning point in the middle: Brozovic is there, Mkhitaryan has to start from the start with Calhanoglu. At that point, Barilla would be on the bench, another option that would cause quite a stir. Preferring Dumfries and Gouzens on the flanks (Darmian threatens both), Dzeko attacked Correa to align with Lautaro.

How does Bayern reach Monaco? – There is only one real doubt for Nagelsmann, who compared to the formation seen against Union Berlin would find Hernandez alongside De Ligt in defense and Muller in attack with Mane. Neuer between the two centre-backs, Pavard and Davies full-backs, in midfield we are heading towards confirming the Kimmich-Sapitzer duo, despite Goretzka returning in full force. Koeman is on the right, the ballot paper on the left is very open: Musiala and Gnabry play the starting shirt, with Sané towards elimination from the first minute. Almost to confirm how many mouths of fire the Bavarians boast.