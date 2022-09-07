Confirmation from Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua’s business manager, said his boxer agreed to his proposal to fight with Tyson Fury.

The Gipsy King has announced his proposal to Joshua to stage the “Battle of Britain” with the WBC heavyweight belt to seize it by the end of 2022.

Fury and Joshua had a deal to fight in Saudi Arabia in August 2021, but plans fizzled out after a judge ordered Deontay Wilder to be given a rematch with Fury.

But it now appears that the match will take place in the UK, after Hearn confirmed Fury’s offer had been accepted.

“We offered the match to Tyson Fury when he was not a champion, at 60-40, and he turned it down; he asked for 50-50,” he told IFL TV.

“I spoke to AJ [questa volta] And he said to me, “Look, I don’t think it’s true, but yes, I’ll accept the meeting. Let’s see what the offer is.”

“George and I came back yesterday [Warren] We agreed we wouldn’t talk about this show, but it’s clear that Fury came out and told the world about the show. 60/40 was the show, Tyson said. They want a rematch clause and asked for a date in early November [per l’incontro iniziale]. I don’t know if it was a convergence attempt or something like that, but we came back this morning and said, “We think, in particular, he’s worth 40% more, but he’s happy. It’s not me who makes the decisions, it’s him.”

I came back this morning and said, ‘We’re accepting 60-40, but we want it to be included in the rematch as well, as it should. [Fury è] Champion here, you want the biggest score, which I think is correct – and we want the match to be in December.

Fury said today that his side have secured tentative dates for Wembley and Cardiff, with Hearn suggesting December 17 as a good option for the match.

Hearn added, “Interestingly, they booked a date for December 17th at the Millennium Stadium, so it is perfect. It is perfect for us.”