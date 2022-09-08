Alcaraz wins in five sets and flies to the semi-finals

New York (USA) – Yannick Sener It’s unattainable US Open Championship, The fourth seasonal Grand Slam tournament takes place on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York ($60,000,000 prize pool). The 21-year-old from Sesto Pusteria, number 13 in the rankings and 11 in the rankings, lost in the quarter-finals against Carlos Alcaraz In five sets with a score of 3-6 7-6 7-6 5-7 3-6 after a marathon match that lasted more than 5 hours. At 5-4 in the fourth set, Sinner served for the match and earned the match point, but was unable to capitalize on it. In the semi-finals, he will face the Spanish-American Francis Tiafoe, who defeated the Russian Andrei Rublev.

Comet Alcaraz, what a game

A legendary game (nobody has ever played after 2.30am at the US Open), it has constant reversals and the two players never spare. The South Tyrol player, who squandered a match point in the fourth set, lost in the last set, losing 4 consecutive games after leading 3-2.

The words of the preacher

“Janick is a great player, I’ve seen it all. It was incredible. Thanks everyone, I will never stop repeating all the matches I’ve won on the field, I won thanks to you. I can’t believe how much energy I have can manage. It attracts you. How the match has changed.” I always say you have to believe in yourself, I used to believe in myself, in my game, it’s hard to close a game like this now, it’s hard to keep your cool, but yourself is crucialAlcaraz said after the victory over Sener.