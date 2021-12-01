December 1, 2021

Polar Irritation in Sicily - Laciliaweb

Noah French December 1, 2021

Storms, low altitude snow and increasingly severe weather: Bad weather is expected and in a week new polar eruptions will hit Italy, especially the south. www.iLMeteo. Director of the website Antonio Sanò. it already announces that in the next few hours we will have to deal with the consequences of an insidious polar invasion: real storms should not be ruled out, with rainfall accumulating up to 100 mm in the short term. Endangered areas are Lazio, Campania, Basilicotta, Molise, Buglia, Calabria, Sardinia and Sicily. In addition, maximum attention is paid to the cold winds blowing over the northern hemisphere (Bora and Mistral) throughout Italy. Particularly on the two large islands, hurricanes are expected to reach speeds of up to 100 km / h rather than the actual risk of storm surges.

After the most stable Tuesday for everyone since Wednesday, December 1, a new vortex with downward currents from northern Europe will deepen in our seas and trigger another wave of bad weather, first with the risk of storms and heavy rain in Sardinia and the region. The central-south, especially the Tyrrhenian region, then the north especially Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Trivenetto.

