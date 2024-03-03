March 3, 2024

Antonio Afendi, victim and survivor of the 2019 attack. Stabbed for failing to yield

victim Antonio Affendi, 32 years old and of Moroccan descent, has already been in the news for several episodes. Most notably, an attempt Massacre He survived: He was injured at the end of October 2019 Casarano, was hit by two shots in the neck and back and was rushed to the hospital by the 118 ambulance called by the residents of the area in code red. A real ambush.

He lived with the widow of SCU boss Augustino Potenza, who was ambushed and killed with Kalashnikovs outside a hypermarket in Casarano.

But Affendi rose to prominence three years ago for another episode. “You don't know who I am.

You don't know what you're risking.” And a stab wound ensues. On the evening of November 22, 2020, a 50-year-old local bodyguard and personal trainer was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison for injuring her.

The reason was lack of right-of-way: the affendi denied the man way and, on his refusal, got out of the car with his hand in the right pocket of his jacket. Accepting the request of the public prosecutor of the Lecce prosecutor's office, Sergio Dosi, the judge for the preliminary hearing of the Lecce court imposed this sentence:

