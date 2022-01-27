Pokémon Legends Arceus best-selling on Amazon in Italy, US, Japan and many more states – Nerd4.life

To anyone’s surprise, we see that sales Pre-order of Pokémon Legends Arceus Reached the top spot in the gaming segment on Amazon. In other words, just a few days ago, there was a new game Freak Game Best seller In Italy, USA, Japan and many more countries.

Precisely, as indicated in the tweet below, Pokémon Legends Arceus was the first of the following states:

United States

Japan

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

It’s a The results are not surprising Very, of course. We are openly talking about the new chapter of the beloved Pokemon Saga, which has been updated with various dynamics and innovative game settings for Saga for the occasion. The success of the Nintendo Switch, which recently surpassed PS1 sales, also helped boost sales of the Pokèmon Arceus Legends.

In our review of Pokémon Legends Arceus, we told you: “Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a fantastic experiment, but we hope that many players will regret the new icon and the very iconic features that Game Freak sacrificed in the single player approach. Japanese Developer Has taken the right path, now he has to find the right balance, but above all he has to take a decisive step in the technological front because the art movement is no longer enough.The classic has made you tired, but you still like Nintendo’s Pocket Monsters, Pokemon Legends is definitely with you Picasso and company Topic to be at peace with.