Guerrero, the real time of the presidential election

Real time
Salvini on Casellati: “This is the second level of the state, it does not have to be a candidate”. Conte: “This is not the time for conflict.” Drake and Matterella are at the table. Le Monde dedicates an editorial to the Prime Minister
-
26 Gen.
Salvini: “Classroom or conference rehearsal? Names for conversation”
-
26 Gen.
Renzi: “The names of the center-right are the same, but we will not vote for them.”
-
26 Gen.
Salvini: Without the government it would be a problem for Italy
-
26 Gen.
Salvini: “Casellatti? She does not have to be a candidate”
-
26 Gen.
Salvini: “Lotta? I’m meeting everyone today, this is my job”
-
26 Gen.
Meet the big Forza Italia voters at 9:30
-
26 Gen.
Conte: “This is not the time for conflict”
-
26 Gen.
Read center-right: “Conclave to achieve shared selection”
-
26 Gen.
Le Monde: “Mario Draghi at the center of the game”
