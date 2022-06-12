June 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Pobiga leaves Italy retirement, Tonali ineligible but still in the group

Pobiga leaves Italy retirement, Tonali ineligible but still in the group

Mirabelle Hunt June 12, 2022 2 min read

Turin – Roberto Mancini He loses another piece after 0-0 againstEngland At Wolverhampton, where the next Juventus defender was the start the cats The Azzurri are allowed to remain at the top of Group 3 of the First Division The League of Nations. In addition to AC Milan player Alessandro Florenzireturned to Italy to undergo a baby judicial intervention Planned months ago, Tommaso also left the resort Bubiga: midfield player Turin (Owned by AC Milan), not available for next Tuesday’s game (14 June) at home GermanyAnd the “He will return in the next few hours to the club to which he belongs – reads a note from Figs – for proper treatment.

See the gallery

Relax Italia: Gatti and Locatelli between the pool and jacuzzi

Tonali remains the commentator in the group

in Germany though disqualification Sandro will be there instead Tonaliwho took the field in England to caution And its treatment yellow Which will force him to skip the match against the Germans. Midfielder Milanwhich carried out unloading work in Birmingham Swimming pool Together with the other Azuri who took the field a Wolverhampton (sitting in the field to others) decided Reminder In decline and will leave with his colleagues. Tomorrow morning (Monday 13th June) National will start in time Düsseldorf And in the afternoon, he will support the final touch on the pitch Borussia Park From Mönchengladbach, where he will return the next day (8.45 pm with live TV on Ray 1) to face Germany Ten days after the tie Bologna In the first game of this third edition of European Nations League.

Mancini: "Locatelli could become a good playmaker, at Gatti..."

Watch the video

Mancini: “Locatelli can become a good goalkeeper on Gatti…”

Mancini: "We didn't think we were doing well, but there's still a long way to go"

Watch the video

Mancini: “We didn’t think we were doing well, but we still have a long way to go”

See also  World Cup 2022: Brazil and Argentina, the last word belongs to FIFA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

NBA’s knee surgery Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss Eurobasket 2022

June 12, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Nations League, Hungary stop Germany. Dumfries responds to Zelensky

June 12, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Italy’s first medal! Silver Medal for Blues in Team Compound – OA Sport

June 11, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Poll 2022: Far, far from defeat

June 12, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Circuit of the future: Wireless charging works on the go, here’s how | video

June 12, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Stripping the News”, Claudio Baglioni confiscated the book about him

June 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Severe drought of the Po River, warning from the observatory; “A crisis not seen in 70 years” ILMETEO.it

June 12, 2022 Karen Hines