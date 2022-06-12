Pobiga leaves Italy retirement, Tonali ineligible but still in the group

Turin – Roberto Mancini He loses another piece after 0-0 against England At Wolverhampton, where the next Juventus defender was the start the cats The Azzurri are allowed to remain at the top of Group 3 of the First Division The League of Nations . In addition to AC Milan player Alessandro Florenzi returned to Italy to undergo a baby judicial intervention Planned months ago, Tommaso also left the resort Bubiga : midfield player Turin (Owned by AC Milan), not available for next Tuesday’s game (14 June) at home Germany And the “He will return in the next few hours to the club to which he belongs – reads a note from Figs – for proper treatment.

Tonali remains the commentator in the group

in Germany though disqualification Sandro will be there instead Tonaliwho took the field in England to caution And its treatment yellow Which will force him to skip the match against the Germans. Midfielder Milanwhich carried out unloading work in Birmingham Swimming pool Together with the other Azuri who took the field a Wolverhampton (sitting in the field to others) decided Reminder In decline and will leave with his colleagues. Tomorrow morning (Monday 13th June) National will start in time Düsseldorf And in the afternoon, he will support the final touch on the pitch Borussia Park From Mönchengladbach, where he will return the next day (8.45 pm with live TV on Ray 1) to face Germany Ten days after the tie Bologna In the first game of this third edition of European Nations League.