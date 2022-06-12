NBA’s knee surgery Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss Eurobasket 2022

who – which Bogdan Bogdanovic had problems with his right knee It’s definitely not new, because it was already in the last qualifiers He was forced out for the fifth match against the Miami Heat So as not to worsen his condition. But the confirmation has now arrived too: in an interview with the site sportklub.rs (Translated by EuroHoops), Serbian national team doctor Dragan Radovanovic confirmed that the goalkeeper underwent surgery in the United States to solve his problems And recovery times are not short: “two or three weeks ago, he had surgery on his right knee and Payback times are at least three monthsRadovanovic said: “We talk practically every day, The operation went smoothly, and he is now in a clinic in California. He will stay in the United States for another month and then return to Belgrade.” Therefore, its participation in Eurobasket 2022 will be excludedbearing in mind that it will start on the first of September and that the recovery times from this procedure are only estimated, with Possibly they will also extend to Atlanta Hawks training camp. Serbia, the top candidate for Group D that will play in Prague with the Netherlands, Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic and Israel, Instead, he should be able to rely on the judgment of the best player in the world, Nikola Djokic.