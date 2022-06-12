June 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NBA's knee surgery Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss Eurobasket 2022

NBA’s knee surgery Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss Eurobasket 2022

Mirabelle Hunt June 12, 2022 1 min read

who – which Bogdan Bogdanovic had problems with his right knee It’s definitely not new, because it was already in the last qualifiers He was forced out for the fifth match against the Miami Heat So as not to worsen his condition. But the confirmation has now arrived too: in an interview with the site sportklub.rs (Translated by EuroHoops), Serbian national team doctor Dragan Radovanovic confirmed that the goalkeeper underwent surgery in the United States to solve his problems And recovery times are not short: “two or three weeks ago, he had surgery on his right knee and Payback times are at least three monthsRadovanovic said: “We talk practically every day, The operation went smoothly, and he is now in a clinic in California. He will stay in the United States for another month and then return to Belgrade.” Therefore, its participation in Eurobasket 2022 will be excludedbearing in mind that it will start on the first of September and that the recovery times from this procedure are only estimated, with Possibly they will also extend to Atlanta Hawks training camp. Serbia, the top candidate for Group D that will play in Prague with the Netherlands, Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic and Israel, Instead, he should be able to rely on the judgment of the best player in the world, Nikola Djokic.

See also  Europa League, Leicester - Napoli: possible squads - sports - football

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Nations League, Hungary stop Germany. Dumfries responds to Zelensky

June 12, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Italy’s first medal! Silver Medal for Blues in Team Compound – OA Sport

June 11, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Financial Times – Cardinal: “It was important to beat Maldini. Milan deserve a world-class stadium”

June 11, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

The “American Republic” is the story of the origins of the United States and Europe

June 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

First direct evidence of an isolated black hole

June 12, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

NBA’s knee surgery Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss Eurobasket 2022

June 12, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Capcom updates system requirements in view of upgrade (updated) – Nerd4.life

June 12, 2022 Gerald Bax