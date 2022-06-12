Haaland defeats Sweden and Norway more and more

Soler and Sarabia score in Malaga 2-0, Switzerland beat Liao and his teammates with Seferovic. Haaland leads Norway

On the fourth day of The League of NationsThe Spain Defeat the Czech Republic 2-0: In Malaga, Soler settled goals in the 24th minute and Sarabia in the 75th minute. Luis Enrique’s side also top Group A2 thanks to the defeat of Portugal, which collapsed in Switzerland: Seferovic hits Leao and his teammates with a header just a minute later. In League B, Haaland leads Norway: a double and an assist for Sorloth in a 3-2 win over Sweden.

Alloy A

Group A2 has a new leader: Spain, who beat the Czech Republic 2-0 and benefited from Portugal’s defeat in Switzerland. In Malaga, the challenge is released in the 24th minute: Asensio receives the ball in the area on the right and places the ball in the center for Soler, who moves first with a victory over Mendos. However, Luis Enrique’s squad only closes the match in the 75th minute, when a perfect counter-attack by the Red Furies sent Ferran Torres to Sarabia, with few steps to deposit the goal 2-0 at the net. This brings Spain’s tally to 8 points and leads the way, ahead of Portugal, who suddenly collapsed 1-0 in Switzerland. The 0-0 match in Geneva didn’t even last a minute, because Widmer immediately found a winning header in the area via Seferovic, who beat Rui Patricio. The Swiss Farr also denied a penalty for a previous midfield foul on Andre Silva, but in the second half he resisted the assault of Fernando Santos’ men. Now, Group A2 sees Spain at +1 over Lusitanias, with the Czech Republic at 4 and Switzerland at 3 after three straight defeats.

B . alloy

Goal and look in the Scandinavian derby in Oslo: Norway smiles, outsmarting Sweden 3-2 and remaining first in Group D. Bjorkan and in 10′ bags. The former Dortmund doubled in the second half, specifically in the 54th minute, when Olsen Sorloth shot in the area, and from a penalty kick after the field review, the former Dortmund did not commit any mistake. Eight minutes later, Sweden reopened the match with the right foot at Forsberg’s cross with a pass from Kulusevsky, but in the 77th minute, Haaland Sorloth headed 3-1, ending the match. Geocris’ goal is worthless after Nieland’s error in the 95th minute: it ended with a score of 3-2, with Norway taking first place with 10 points, while Sweden remained at 3 points. In Ljubljana, Zivkovic and Mitrovic deceive Stojkovic’s men, but at the beginning of the second half Gnezda and Cisco find the two goals that force the guests to give up three points. Serbia is now in second place with 7 points, at -3 from Norway in Halland: Slovenia, on the other hand, is still winless, but goes to 2.

c . alloy

In Group 4 of League C, Macedonia advances an avalanche over Gibraltar: Miovsky (two goals), Bardi and Chorlinov score 4-0 which matures in the first half and allows Milevsky’s team to climb to 7. Georgia, which drew 0-0 with Bulgaria and went to 10 In contrast, the second set ended 2-2 between Northern Ireland and Cyprus, which was also canceled in the second leg after 0-0 in the first leg: McNair and Evans respond to Caculis. ‘Two goals in the final. Barakloof and Kostenoglu remain at the bottom of the standings with two points.

In League C, the first referee arrives: with 2-0 in Kosovo, Greece advances to B. In Volos, Hellenes ensures the jump into the category in the last 20 minutes: Giakoumakis is 1-0 up, in fact, at 71, while the double is practically coming in Good time thanks to Mantalos. With this success, Greece rose to 12 points, +6 over Kosovo, two games from the end and with the advantage of direct comparisons: first place is now certain.

d . alloy

In the second group, Malta did nothing wrong and also won the second leg against San Marino: so a head-to-head confrontation in Estonia after the 2-0 defeat in the first leg would be decisive for promotion. The match was decided at the beginning of the second half thanks to Muscat’s goal. It seemed that Montebello almost doubled in the 63rd minute, but the goal was canceled due to offside. However, forcing San Marino proves futile.