Russia is advancing towards Kharkiv and NATO is on red alert: Estonia is considering sending troops to Ukraine

Russian forces continue their ground advance in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine. I am now inside the city of Vovchansk, about seventy kilometers from the regional capital. The fighting is fierce. Vovchansk is turning into a new Bakhmut, warned Kharkiv Region Police Chief Volodymyr Tymoshko, denouncing how in recent days the city has been subjected to an unprecedented wave of attacks (at least since 2022) – using up to 250 or even 500 bombs. Kilo, capable of demolishing a multi-storey building. The White House itself speaks of a “brutal” campaign launched by Russia and confirms that there is a “continuous” flow of American military supplies to its ally. But on the ground, the Russians are gradually outperforming the Ukrainian resistance, at least at the “tactical” level, Kiev sources admitted, while adding that 13 Russian attacks in the direction of Kharkiv were repelled on Monday. In the past few hours, military leaders also replaced the commander in charge of operations in the region, as well as ensuring the dispatch of more reinforcements.

The United States and NATO are considering a response

The prospect of army deployment on orders from Vladimir Putin to the northeast raises serious concerns for both Volodymyr Zelensky’s government and its allies. second POLITICOUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine in the next few days, possibly as early as tomorrow. In an interview with the portal Break the defense Meanwhile, Estonian President Madis Rule’s national security adviser broke the delay and said the Tallinn government was “seriously” discussing the possibility of sending troops to western Ukraine. Rolle said the Estonian government was considering the matter and would prefer to do so as part of NATO’s mission to “demonstrate strength and determination.”

Read also: