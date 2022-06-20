June 20, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 could finally have flying cars in the style of Blade Runner, with a modification – Nerd4.life

June 20, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 movie He doesn’t want to be a Blade Runner, since he’s inspired by a different sci-fi vision style while falling into a joint family, but the absence of flying cars For some, this may be a problem, so there is a problem for these users modern Which finally allows you to have your own air vehicle.

The Moder Jack Humbertis obviously one of those who wants flying cars in the future, and it’s a great talking point about the technological possibilities for many years now, so he created this interesting mode that allows you to fly around the Cyberpunk 2077 map using cars and also a motorcycle, for download in this is the address.

On the other hand, according to Back to the Future, these things should be present in everyday reality as of 2015, not to mention the year 2077.

As shown in the YouTube user LastKnownMeal video shown on this page, using Humbert’s mod, it is thus possible to hover vehicles This way you can get to the different parts of Night City more easily, even if it is clear that a particularly advanced flight model cannot be expected.

However, it is a way to approach a well-established view of cyberpunk, such as that derived from Blade Runner And other science fiction classics. For the rest, in Cyberpunk 2077 we await the alleged DLC Electric Rider, along with the new Netflix anime titled Edgerunners.

