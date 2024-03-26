March 26, 2024

Stellar Blade will be translated and dubbed into Italian

Star blade It will be completely Translated into Italian, Dubbing Included. The news came out from the PlayStation blog on the occasion of the announcement of the demo. In the text showcasing the demo of the upcoming PS5 exclusive, we can actually read the following: “Like the demo, the full game will be available in the following languages.” Therefore, languages ​​that will have only subtitles are distinguished from those that will also have dubbing.

So all Stellar Blade lyrics will be translated into Korean, English (US), French, Italian, German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Arabic, Turkish, Thai, Japanese, Simplified Chinese. , traditional Chinese ; following Languages They will also have dubbing: Korean, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish.

other details

Stellar Blade will speak Italian

There are no details about who they will be Voice actorswhich we will likely find out when the official beta is launched, which will take place on March 29 at 3:00 pm.

On this occasion, we also remind you that the progress made in the trial version will be transferable to the full version, starting from the last checkpoint reached.

For those who don't know, Stellar Blade is a third-person action game starring EVE, a member of the Seventh Air Unit sent to Earth to retrieve it from Naytiba, and not exactly friendly aliens. the .

